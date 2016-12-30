Dear Annie: Husband’s close colleague angling for more

Dear Annie: A woman recently started to get close with my husband at work. She always finds excuses to ask him to do things with her alone. From what I heard before meeting her, she sounded smart and fun. My husband said that she often asked about me and said she wanted to meet me.

I know my husband and trust him. We love passionately. So I wasn’t bothered by it at the beginning and was happy for him to have another friend at work. But when I invited her to our home with other friends, she always couldn’t come for a funny reason.

Then one day, my husband and I ran into her on the street. I was excited to finally meet this amazing woman, but she barely talked to me, looked at me or used my name. She kept seeking eye contact with my husband, saying his name and walking next to him closely so that I had to be squeezed out from the middle and walk behind them. She acted as if she were the wife and I were the third person.

I like to see the good side of people, but I was not able to see that nice person my husband described to me at all. I found her behavior toward me rude and aggressive. If her only intention were to be a good friend of my husband’s and she truly had wanted to meet me, she wouldn’t have acted so hostilely. I think she is just manipulative.

When I shared my thoughts with my husband, as expected, he didn’t want to believe me. Instead, he said I am paranoid and jealous. Of course. She had succeeded in presenting this perfect image of herself to him. Now the more I say against her the more she’ll be the innocent victim. It’s a trick that all women know, but very few men are capable of understanding the complexity of women’s nature.

I can’t stand this disrespect, and I don’t want my husband to be around a fake person. How can I get him to realize that she is not what he thinks? I look forward to reading your advice. It will be easier for my husband to get the message when it comes from an independent voice. – Frustrated

Dear Frustrated: This lady has two faces, and neither one is pretty. With one, she is trying to manipulate a married man into believing she is a sweet pal; with the other, she’s grimacing while all but elbowing his wife into the gutter. Trust your gut, and ask your husband to trust it, too.

Dear Annie: You printed a letter from “Sick of It,” who related that an acquaintance is “crazy,” “ridiculous,” “filled with hate” and “acting like a spoiled brat.” As a clinical social worker, I would like to suggest that this acquaintance may, in fact, be mentally ill. In both the letter and the response, the word “crazy” was used in a pejorative manner, as if it were an acceptable bad name to call someone. If this acquaintance is, in fact, suffering from bipolar disorder or borderline personality disorder, she may not be able to control these behaviors. This wouldn’t mean you have to put up with them; some distance might still be the best idea. However, within our culture, “crazy” remains one of the labels we casually damn people with. Mental illness strikes 1 in 4 Americans. Isn’t it time to be more sensitive and aware of this? – Edwin Cole

