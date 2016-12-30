Bears advance to Winter Classic semifinals after two convincing wins

PRESCOTT — After earning two victories to begin the 2016 Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic on Thursday, the Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball team has advanced to the tournament semifinals.

Briana Showman, who hit eight 3-pointers in two games to lead the Bears in scoring, said Thursday’s victories were “definitely a team effort.”

“I think we are coming together as a team and it shows. We’re really getting ball movement, and we’re getting these wins,” Showman said, adding she’s not surprised on how well the Bears are doing so far this season.

“It’s what we hoped for. … We’ve worked hard for it and we deserve it,” Showman said.

The following is a full recap of Thursday’s action at the Winter Classic for Bradshaw Mountain:

GAME TWO

Bears claim 4th straight win, hand Yuma Catholic first loss of season with 58-40 win

Briana Showman continued her hot-shooting ways in game two of a doubleheader for the Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball team, scoring 18 points on four 3-pointers in a 58-40 win over Yuma Catholic on Thursday night.

“When Briana is on, she’s on, and she’s unstoppable,” Bradshaw Mountain head coach Rick Haltom said. “You light a fire under her and she gets going, and when she’s on, she’s the catalyst of this team.”

It is the fourth straight win for the Bears (9-5, 3-2 Grand Canyon), which led 32-24 at halftime but used a 17-8 third-quarter run to seal the deal.

For only the third time this season, Yuma Catholic’s offense was held to 40 points or less. The Shamrocks (11-1, 0-0 Metro) were undefeated coming into Thursday night’s contest.

Up 51-37 with 3:40 to play, Bears point guard Elah Alvis fouled out, but Showman scored back-to-back buckets on two steals, extending Bradshaw Mountain’s lead to 18.

“We were freaking out. Anytime you lose your senior star point guard, it’s scary. But I had confidence in Mica [Nellis] and Erynn [Bailey], they played really well,” Haltom said. “[Alvis is] the best point guard I’ve ever coached, and when you lose her, it definitely hits you, but the girls played well.”

Alvis finished with just four points, while Haley Young scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Rylee Brunrick chipped in with six points, all coming in the first half.

GAME ONE

Showman scores 16 points on four 3-pointers, Bears rout Warriors 60-25 to advance

Briana Showman scored 16 points on four 3-pointers, Elah Alvis added 14 and the Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball team used a 15-2 second-quarter run to pull away in a 60-25 win over Westwood on Thursday afternoon.

Showman hit three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 12 points in the first half for the Bears, which have won three straight, including six of their last seven games.

Hayley Young added eight points in the post, including a 4 for 4 mark from the free-throw line for Bradshaw Mountain, which hit eight 3-pointers and outscored the Warriors 23-11 in the second half.

NEXT UP

Bradshaw Mountain will play Cactus (9-6, 1-0 West Valley) in the tournament semifinals today. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is a sports writer and columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.