Badgers split doubleheader at Winter Classic

PRESCOTT — The Prescott girls’ basketball team finally ended its five-game losing streak by opening the 2016 Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic with a win over Poston Butte, but with only seven players in uniform, they ran out of gas in game two.

“It’s pretty rough, because we get gassed really easily, so having only seven players is hard on us, but we need to push through it,” Prescott center Brittany Resendez said.

Following is a full recap of Prescott’s doubleheader on day one of the Winter Classic on Thursday:

GAME TWO

Westervelt scores career-high 29, Sedona cruises past Prescott

PRESCOTT — Abby Chartier scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field, but the Prescott girls’ basketball team surrendered 10 Sedona 3-pointers, including a 28-6 second-quarter run by the Scorpions in a 67-26 loss Thursday afternoon.

The Badgers (3-8, 0-3 Grand Canyon) had no answer for Liza Westervelt, who hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points for Sedona, which has won 12 straight to begin the season.

“They definitely surprised us,” Heather Sands said about the Scorpions. “We played them last year and didn’t expect them to have as good a perimeter-shooting team as they [did]. We made some mistakes, and we’ll try and learn from it.”

Sands and center Brittany Resendez each scored four points against Sedona (12-0, 0-0 Central), and were the only two Badgers to make a basket other than Chartier in game two of the 2016 Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic.

The last time these two clubs hooked up, Prescott got the better of the Scorpions in a 62-22 victory in the Winter Classic title game a year ago. Liza Westervelt said after the game she was happy to return the favor.

“We just wanted to get them back. We played as a team, we hustled and our shots were falling,” Westervelt said.

Sedona head coach Dave Moncibaez said the Scorpions came out ready to play.

“This was our best shooting game so far this year,” Moncibaez said. “I’m really proud of them, they actually ran our plays and executed them all the way through.”

GAME ONE

Badgers open with 43-26 win over Broncos, end 5-game losing streak

Brittany Resendez scored 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field, Abby Chartier chipped in with 11 and the Prescott girls’ basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with a 43-26 win over Poston Butte on Thursday morning.

Chartier grabbed five rebounds and hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:58 left in the contest to seal the deal for Prescott.

“We started out slow, not used to playing at this altitude,” Poston Butte head coach Lawrence Williams said.

Resendez added two rebounds and scored nine of her 13 points during a 16-8 third-quarter run for Prescott. Heather Sands scored seven points for the Badgers, which were 16 of 25 from the free-throw line.

For Poston Butte (4-10, 0-0 Sonoran), Tianna Bruce scored 19 points, despite missing her first six free throws of the contest.

“She got down on herself after missing her first six free throws,” Williams said, adding later, “I was happy with some of the effort, not all of the effort.”

NEXT UP

Prescott will play Tolleson in the fifth-place bracket today. The Wolverines lost 60-43 to Mountain View-Marana in the tournament quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

