2 storms to bring rain to much of Arizona, snow to Flagstaff

PHOENIX (AP) — Two winter storms are expected to bring rainfall throughout much of Arizona over the weekend and snow to higher elevations in the southern and northern portion of the state.

The National Weather Service says the first storm is forecast for late Friday or early Saturday, while a colder system is expected to arrive about 24 hours later.

In all, the storms are expected to bring about a quarter of an inch of rain to Phoenix and Tucson and a few inches of snow to Flagstaff.

The high temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 50s or lower 60s for Phoenix, in the mid-50s in Tucson and in the mid-30s in Flagstaff.