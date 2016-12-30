2 stabbed in Prescott fight; Phoenix man arrested

PRESCOTT – A man who police say stabbed two men in a fight in the alley behind Whiskey Row early Friday morning, Dec. 30, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Deputy Prescott Police Chief Amy Bonney reported.

Officers responding to a call for a fight in the alley of 102 S. Montezuma at about 12:40 a.m. first encountered Christopher Shane Gille, 39, of Phoenix, who told them he had just been in a fight with two other men and had stabbed them with a knife, Bonney said.

The officers found two men, a 25-year-old Prescott resident and a 24-year-old Texas resident, both of whom had wounds consistent with being stabbed. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the three men were involved in an altercation inside a Whiskey Row bar and were removed.

A short time later, the three men met in the alley and got into a fight. The 25-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, neck, and back and was transported to a Phoenix hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Bonney said. The other man was treated for a cut to the face and released.

Gille was booked into the Camp Verde jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, felonies, and one count of assault, a misdemeanor.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone who may have information on this incident is encouraged to call Det. Jack Shapiro at 928-777-1983.