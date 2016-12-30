10 influential stories of 2016

1 Election rally: Presidential candidate Donald Trump rallied in Prescott Valley in October. The 2016 election was top news for most of the world.

2 Group homes: A health insurance investigation lead to 100 homes leaving Prescott. This ongoing topic is always a talker, from the Mayor’s committee to crime to the rehab industry.

3 Police shootings: Wilhoit and Williamson Valley men were killed by officers. Alarming national trends of “suicide by cop” and deaths in police confrontations swept through 2016, along with shootings of officers themselves.

4 Prayer in public meetings: Chino Valley made a blip on national news in February after Chino Valley Mayor Chris Marley evicted a rabbi because of her protests over the town government continuing to pray to Jesus at official meetings. This was followed by the same debate in Phoenix and other communities.

AP Poll: US election voted top news story of 2016 NEW YORK (AP) — The turbulent U.S. election, featuring Donald Trump’s unexpected victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, was the overwhelming pick for the top news story of 2016, according to The Associated Press’ annual poll of U.S. editors and news directors. Here are 2016’s top 10 stories, in order: US ELECTION: This year’s top story traces back to June 2015, when Donald Trump descended an escalator in Trump Tower, his bastion in New York City, to announce he would run for president. Widely viewed as a long shot, with an unconventional campaign featuring raucous rallies and pugnacious tweets, he outlasted 16 Republican rivals. Among the Democrats, Hillary Clinton beat back an unexpectedly strong challenge from Bernie Sanders, and won the popular vote over Trump. But he won key Rust Belt states to get the most electoral votes, and will enter the White House with Republicans maintaining control of both houses of Congress. BREXIT: Confounding pollsters and oddsmakers, Britons voted in June to leave the European Union, triggering financial and political upheaval. David Cameron resigned as prime minister soon after the vote, leaving the task of negotiating an exit to a reshaped Conservative government led by Theresa May. BLACK MEN KILLED BY POLICE: One day apart, police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, fatally shot Alton Sterling after pinning him to the ground, and a white police officer shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a suburb of Minneapolis. Coming after several similar cases in recent years, the killings rekindled debate over policing practices and the Black Lives Matter movement. PULSE NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE: The worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded on Latin Night at the Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. The gunman, Omar Mateen, killed 49 people over the course of three hours before dying in a shootout with SWAT team members. During the standoff, he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. WORLDWIDE TERROR ATTACKS: Across the globe, extremist attacks flared at a relentless pace throughout the year. Among the many high-profile attacks were those that targeted airports in Brussels and Istanbul, a park teeming with families and children in Pakistan, and the seafront boulevard in Nice, France, where 86 people were killed when a truck plowed through a Bastille Day celebration. ATTACKS ON POLICE: Ambushes and targeted attacks on police officers in the U.S. claimed at least 20 lives. The victims included five officers in Dallas working to keep the peace at a protest over the fatal police shootings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana. Ten days after that attack, a man killed three officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In Iowa, two policemen were fatally shot in separate ambush-style attacks while sitting in their patrol cars. DEMOCRATIC PARTY EMAIL LEAKS: Hacked emails, disclosed by WikiLeaks, revealed at-times embarrassing details from Democratic Party operatives in the run-up to Election Day, leading to the resignation of Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other DNC officials. SYRIA: Repeated cease-fire negotiations failed to halt relentless warfare among multiple factions. With Russia’s help, the government forces of President Bashar Assad finally seized rebel-held portions of the city of Aleppo, at a huge cost in terms of deaths and destruction. SUPREME COURT: After Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February, President Obama nominated Merrick Garland, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, to fill the vacancy. However, majority Republicans in the Senate refused to consider the nomination, opting to leave the seat vacant so it could be filled by the winner of the presidential election. Donald Trump has promised to appoint a conservative in the mold of Scalia. HILLARY CLINTON’S EMAILS: Amid the presidential campaign, the FBI conducted an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private computer server to handle emails she sent and received as secretary of state. FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton for carelessness but said the bureau would not recommend criminal charges. Stories that did not make the top 10 included Europe’s migrant crisis, the death of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro, and the spread of the Zika virus across Latin America and the Caribbean.

5 Fire station brownouts: Public retirement debt and other budget issues lead to the browning-out of fire stations this year in Prescott. We announced a federal grant in August that would provide funds for hiring more firefighters.

6 Homeless: From our Hope & Honor series on homeless veterans to the spotlight throughout the year on the homeless situation, this topic will continue to be hot-button one for the community.

7 Minimum Wage: Voters approved giving minimum wage workers $10 per hour, with more hikes in the future. It was taken to court, and for now, its foes have lost and the wage goes into effect Sunday.

8 Wildfires: At one point over the summer, nearly 30 fires were burning in Arizona. One that touched the hearts of the community was a wildfire that threatened Yarnell in June.

9 The Hotshots Trail in the new Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park opened in November. A grieving community has a place to pay their respects.

10 I-17 cattle hauler crash: This Oct. 24-vehicle crash injured four people, including members of a Prescott Valley family. It sparked the debate on the widening of I-17 or the creation of viable optional routes.