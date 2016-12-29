Trail work adds options to Prescott's Brownlow Trail

PRESCOTT – The trails at Pioneer Park have plenty of attributes – flat, wide road surfaces; a variety of terrain; sweeping views; and lots of miles.

Still, Prescott Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking says the northeast-Prescott trail system has been unable to shake the perception in the community that it was a bit unchallenging.

“I was losing events, because people didn’t find this place interesting,” Hosking said recently, referring to the sporting events that have occurred on the 5K and 10K trail system.

The City of Prescott’s Recreation Services Department recently took on maintenance of the Pioneer Park trails, which are jointly managed by the city and Yavapai County.

Hosking saw that as an opportunity to maintain what was already there, but also increase the intensity level of the trail system. Over the past several months, he and the Over the Hill Gang – a crew of local volunteers – have been working to add new single-track options to Pioneer Park.

The single-track trails will offer other options, along with the wide dirt paths of the Brownlow Trail – a pet project of former Yavapai County Supervisor Gheral Brownlow, an avid runner who died in 2008.

Among the first tasks for Hosking and his crew of volunteers was improving the drainage on the roads of the Brownlow Trail. Noting that the trail tended to get rutted out after big rains, Hosking said long drainage ditches have been constructed across portions of the trail to better direct run-off water.

In addition, Hosking said the project involved improving some of the unofficial paths that had branched off of the main Brownlow Trail. “A lot of these were social trails,” he said. “We’ve adopted some of those, and made them lower maintenance.”

Improvements also extend to the signage that directs hikers, bikers, and equestrians to the 5K and 10K routes. Through a color-coded system, Hosking said the signs will allow the trail users to pick and choose their routes.

One of the goals was to give hikers a variety of choices for hikes that would take less than an hour, out and back.

Still, Hosking said, “They’re just suggestions; people can go where they want.”

Another goal was to add single-track trail that would be more interesting and challenging for mountain bikers. More than eight miles of new trail is being added, Hosking said.

Although portions are complete, Hosking said the entire project likely would not be done for another month or two. In the meantime, the Brownlow Trail remains open, and some of the single-track trails are available for use.

The trail offers a number of access points. Trailheads are available off Commerce Drive, Pioneer Parkway, Jack Drive, and behind the Kuebler Field ballfield at Pioneer Park.