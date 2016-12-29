Prescott Police calls for service, Dec. 9 to Dec. 21, 2016

Dec. 9 to Dec. 12

Fight In Progress in the 100 block of South Montezuma St.

Fraud at 200 South Marina St.

Domestic Dispute, Delayed in the 1300 block of White Spar Rd.

Theft, Delayed Report in the 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way

Assault, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Fight, Just Occurred in the 100 South Montezuma St.

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report in the 500 block of Ellenwood Dr.

Theft In Progress in the 1200 block of East Gurley St.

Disorderly Conduct In Progress in the 1400 block of West Iron Springs Rd.

Disorderly Conduct, Just Occurred in the 100 block of West Gurley St.

Fraud in the 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way

Criminal Damage, Just Occurred in the 800 block of West Delano Ave.

Harassment, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Burglary, Just Occurred in the 200 block of Rhonda Dr.

Assault, Just Occurred in the 500 Miller Valley Rd.

Shoplifter In Custody in the 3900 block of East Highway 69

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Dec. 13 to Dec.15

Domestic Dispute, Just Occurred in the 1100 block of West Gurley St.

Stolen Vehicle, Delayed Report in the 800 block of Royal Tulips St.

Juvenile Offense in the 1100 block of Ruth St.

Theft, Delayed Report in the 3300 block of Gateway Blvd.

Disorderly Conduct, Delayed Report in the 800 block of Ainsworth Dr.

Disorderly Conduct, Just Occurred in the 500 block of Dameron Dr.

Theft, Delayed Report in the 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way

Harassment, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Fight In Progress in the 500 block of East Gurley St.

Harassment, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Theft, Just Occurred in the 300 block of Walker Rd.

Driving Under Influence in the 3500 block of Ranch Dr.

Burglary, Delayed Report in the 200 block of South Marina St.

Disorderly Conduct In Progress in the 400 block of West Goodwin St.

Theft, Delayed Report in the 500 East Sheldon

St.

Assault, Just Occurred in the 300 South Granite St.

Domestic Dispute In Progress in the 1700 block of Iron Springs Rd.

Domestic Dispute, Just Occurred in the

1000 block of Wagon Tr.

Theft, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Theft In Progress in the 3100 block of East Highway 69

Domestic Dispute In Progress in the 100 block of North Alarcon St.

Theft, Delayed Report in the 300 South Virginia St.

Criminal Damage Delayed Report in the 1000 block of Pinon Oak Dr.

Theft, Delayed Report in the 600 block of South Granite St.

Fraud at 200 South Marina St.

Theft, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Assault, Just Occurred in the 200 block of East Goodwin St.

Domestic Dispute, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Dec. 20 to Dec. 22

Theft, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Fraud in the 1100 block of East Gurley St.

Theft, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Theft, Delayed Report in the 3100 East Highway 69

Criminal Damage, Just Occurred in the 200 block of South Montezuma St.

Domestic Dispute, Just Occurred in the 2000 block of Prescott Lakes Parkway

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report in the 500 block of Osprey Trail

Burglary, Delayed Report in the 100 block of South Bradshaw Dr.

Shoplifter In Custody in the 1000 block of Fair St.

Theft, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Burglary, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Assault, Delayed Report at 200 South Marina St.

Narcotics, Delayed Report in the 300 block of South Granite St.