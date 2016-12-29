THURSDAY'S SCORE UPDATES
Game 1: Sedona 59, Raymond Kellis 40
Game 2: Prescott 43, Poston Butte 26
Game 3: Tolleson 51, McClintock 33
Game 4: Mountain View-Marana 48, Paradise Valley 39
Game 5: Yuma Catholic 44, Camelback 9
Game 6: Bradshaw Mountain 60, Westwood 25
Game 7: Lee Williams vs. Copper Canyon, 1:30 p.m.
Game 8: Cactus vs. Yuma, 1:30 p.m.
Game 9: Sedona vs. Prescott, 3 p.m.
Game 10: TBA vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m.
Game 12: TBA vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Game 13: Raymond Kellis vs. Poston Butte, 3 p.m.
Game 14: TBA vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m.
Game 15: TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m.
Game 16: TBA vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Scores are updated as they come in. For full coverage on day one of the 2016 Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic, pick up Friday's edition of The Daily Courier.
Badgers open Winter Classic with 43-26 win over Broncos, end 5-game losing streak
PRESCOTT — Brittany Resendez scored 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field, Abby Chartier chipped in with 11 and the Prescott girls’ basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with a 43-26 win over Poston Butte on Thursday morning.
Chartier grabbed five rebounds and hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:58 left in the contest to seal the deal for Prescott, which advances to the second round of the 2016 Lady Badgers Winter Classic.
Resendez added two rebounds and scored nine of her 13 points during a 16-8 third-quarter run for Prescott. Heather Sands scored seven points for the Badgers, which were 16 of 25 from the free-throw line.
NEXT UP
Prescott (3-7, 0-3 Grand Canyon) will play Sedona (11-0, 0-0 Central) in the second round of the Winter Classic. The Scorpions beat Raymond Kellis 59-40 to advance. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is a sports writer and columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
More like this story
- Badgers, Bears taking different approach to annual Winter Classic
- Local Rundown: Prescott boys’ hoops glides past Apache Junction, 60-48
- Badgers, Bears to host state playoff games in wild Saturday setting
- Local Sports Rundown
- Stunner! Bradshaw Mtn. boys rally in 2nd half to edge rival Prescott, 56-55
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.