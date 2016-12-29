THURSDAY'S SCORE UPDATES Game 1: Sedona 59, Raymond Kellis 40 Game 2: Prescott 43, Poston Butte 26 Game 3: Tolleson 51, McClintock 33 Game 4: Mountain View-Marana 48, Paradise Valley 39 Game 5: Yuma Catholic 44, Camelback 9 Game 6: Bradshaw Mountain 60, Westwood 25 Game 7: Lee Williams vs. Copper Canyon, 1:30 p.m. Game 8: Cactus vs. Yuma, 1:30 p.m. Game 9: Sedona vs. Prescott, 3 p.m. Game 10: TBA vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m. Game 11: TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m. Game 12: TBA vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m. Game 13: Raymond Kellis vs. Poston Butte, 3 p.m. Game 14: TBA vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m. Game 15: TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m. Game 16: TBA vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Scores are updated as they come in. For full coverage on day one of the 2016 Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic, pick up Friday's edition of The Daily Courier.

Badgers open Winter Classic with 43-26 win over Broncos, end 5-game losing streak

PRESCOTT — Brittany Resendez scored 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field, Abby Chartier chipped in with 11 and the Prescott girls’ basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with a 43-26 win over Poston Butte on Thursday morning.

Chartier grabbed five rebounds and hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:58 left in the contest to seal the deal for Prescott, which advances to the second round of the 2016 Lady Badgers Winter Classic.

Resendez added two rebounds and scored nine of her 13 points during a 16-8 third-quarter run for Prescott. Heather Sands scored seven points for the Badgers, which were 16 of 25 from the free-throw line.

NEXT UP

Prescott (3-7, 0-3 Grand Canyon) will play Sedona (11-0, 0-0 Central) in the second round of the Winter Classic. The Scorpions beat Raymond Kellis 59-40 to advance. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

