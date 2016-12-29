Now Showing: Week of Dec. 30

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) FENCES – Denzel Washington directed and stars in this adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which centers on a black garbage collector named Troy Maxson in 1950s Pittsburgh. Bitter that baseball's color barrier was only broken after his own heyday in the Negro Leagues, Maxson is prone to taking out his frustrations on his loved ones. Both Washington and co-star Viola Davis won Tonys for their performances in the 2010 revival of the play. Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, and Mykelti Williamson round out the supporting cast. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive references. Drama

(NEW) LA LA LAND – Written and directed by Academy Award (R) nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicat-ed jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Rated PG-13 for some language. Comedy, Drama, Musical & Per-forming Arts

Also showing:

ARRIVAL - When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - led by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers--and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. Rated: PG-13 for brief strong lan-guage. Drama, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

ASSASSIN’S CREED – Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day. Starring Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “12 Years a Slave”) and Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “La Vie en Rose”). The film is directed by Justin Kurzel (“Snowtown,” “Macbeth”). Rated PG-13 (for intense se-quences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language. Action & Adventure, Drama

COLLATERAL BEAUTY – When a successful New York advertising executive suffers a great tragedy he retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time and Death. But it's not until his notes bring unexpected personal responses that he begins to understand how these constants interlock in a life fully lived, and how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty. Rated: PG-13 for thematic elements and brief strong language. Drama

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM – The magic of Harry Potter lives on in this Warner Bros. spin-off penned by J.K. Rowling, and intended as the first chapter in a whole new fantasy film franchise. The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. PG-13 for some fantasy action violence. Action & Adventure, Kids & Family, Science Fiction & Fantasy

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – After the death of his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler), Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is shocked to learn that Joe has made him sole guardian of his nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges). Taking leave of his job, Lee reluctantly returns to Manchester-by-the-Sea to care for Patrick, a spirited 16-year-old, and is forced to deal with a past that separated him from his wife Randi (Michelle Williams) and the community where he was born and raised. Bonded by the man who held their family together, Lee and Patrick struggle to adjust to a world without him. Rated R for language throughout and some sexual content. Drama

MOANA – Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped - and no one knows exactly why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes "Moana," a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she's always sought: her own identity. Rated PG for peril, some scary images and brief thematic ele-ments. Action & Adventure, Animation, Kids & Family

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY – When the CEO (Jennifer Aniston) tries to close her hard-partying broth-er's branch, he (T.J. Miller) and his Chief Technical Officer (Jason Bateman) must rally their co-workers and host an epic office Christmas party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs. The latest comedy from directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck (“Blades of Glory”) co-stars Kate McKinnon, Olivia Munn, Jillian Bell, Rob Corddry, Vanessa Bayer, Randall Park, Sam Rich-ardson, Jamie Chung, and Courtney B. Vance in the funniest movie of the holiday season. Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, drug use and graphic nudity. Comedy

PASSENGERS – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star in an exciting action-thriller about two passen-gers who are on a 120-year journey to another planet when their hibernation pods wake them 90 years too early. Jim and Aurora are forced to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction as the ship teeters on the brink of collapse, with the lives of thousands of passengers in jeopardy. Rated PG-13 for sexuality, nudity and action/peril. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. Rated: PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fic-tion & Fantasy

SING – A koala impresario stages a grand singing competition for the world's animals in order to save his elegant theater in this quirky animated musical. Rated PG for some rude humor and mild peril. Animation, Comedy, Musical & Performing Arts

WHY HIM? – Over the holidays, Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry--and Ned's panic level--escalate when he finds himself increasingly out of step in the glamorous high-tech hub, and learns that Laird is about to pop the question. Rated R for strong language and sexual material throughout. Comedy