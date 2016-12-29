Local Rundown: Bradshaw wrestlers finish strong at Blackford Duals

TEMPE – Bradshaw Mountain High’s wrestling team bounced back on the second day of the Steve Blackford Duals on Thursday, Dec. 29, compiling a 2-1 record in the bracket round.

At Arizona State University’s Wells Fargo Arena, Bears freshman 106-pounder David Medevielle went 6-0 for the tournament. He is currently 27-7 overall.

Other individual competitors’ results for the Bears included: 126-pound freshman Titus King (4-2 record at the tournament); 132-pound freshman Sam Denman (4-2, 20-10 overall); 145-pound junior Shane Gilson (0-3); 152-pound sophomore Owen Mayotte (0-6); 160-pound senior Brandon First (4-2, 20-10); 170-pound junior Daniel Medevielle (4-2, 29-5); 182-pound senior Olijah Sally (5-1, 31-3); 195-pound freshman Gabe Betlan (2-3); 220-pound senior Jacob Kidd (5-1, 33-1); and freshman heavyweight Aden DeHerra (4-2).

In the pool team duals on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Bradshaw lost to Mountain Ridge (33-44), Faith Lutheran of Nevada (28-53) and Basha (22-48).

But in the bracket team duals on Thursday, the Bears defeated Globe (54-18) and Sabino (48-30) despite falling to Desert Vista (32-48).

“With a shortened lineup due to the holidays, we wrestled well and competed with mostly Division I competition,” Bradshaw coach Brad Grauberger said.

Bradshaw’s Kidd suffered his first loss of the season in an 8-4 decision to a ranked D-I wrestler from Basha.

The Bears’ Sally lost a close decision to a No. 1-ranked wrestler from Nevada, 12-10, which went down to the wire. However, Sally rebounded nicely by beating five quality opponents to end the tourney.

PREP BASKETBALL

Chino Valley boys fall to hosts in White Mtn. tourney opener

LAKESIDE – Host Blue Ridge rolled past Chino Valley High’s boys’ basketball team, 105-47, in their opener of the White Mountain Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Cougars, who faced Pinon later in the day, continue on in the tournament today, Dec. 30.

Chino Valley girls go 0-2 at Yvonne Johnson tourney

CAMP VERDE – Chino Valley High’s girls’ basketball team lost a pair to begin the annual Yvonne Johnson Tournament, succumbing 38-27 to Horizon Honors and 41-35 to Mayer on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Cougars, who will continue on at the tournament today, Dec. 30, dropped to 7-6 overall. They are 4-2 in power-point games.

