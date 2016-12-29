Letter: Moslem’s appreciation of Christmas

EDITOR:

A Moslem’s Christmas Wish

I am a naturalized Moslem, American born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey. Christmas is the time of the year that I like the most, except the cold and/or snowy weather, even though it is beautiful.

I respect the religious importance of Yuletide for my Christian friends. The reason I love the season is people’s attitude and manner, and the music. Interaction between people is so cordial, friendly and considerate.

I wish it would continue year round and across all beliefs and faiths.

I wish a healthy, successful and happy New Year for each one of us and our nation.

Y. “Turk” Kangol

Prescott Valley