Letter: Moslem’s appreciation of Christmas

A Moslem’s Christmas Wish
I am a naturalized Moslem, American born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey. Christmas is the time of the year that I like the most, except the cold and/or snowy weather, even though it is beautiful.
I respect the religious importance of Yuletide for my Christian friends. The reason I love the season is people’s attitude and manner, and the music. Interaction between people is so cordial, friendly and considerate.
I wish it would continue year round and across all beliefs and faiths.
I wish a healthy, successful and happy New Year for each one of us and our nation.
Y. “Turk” Kangol
Prescott Valley
