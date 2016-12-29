Letter: Editorial thanks

EDITOR:

Thank you for the well-reasoned editorial advising caution on the biomass “premise.” I thought this initiative had already steamrolled us all. (One red flag in Mayor Oberg’s opinion piece of a few days ago was his discounting the proposition that the industry harvesting the resource should have to pay for the privilege). In these days, we joke that facts no longer matter, but it was heartening that you did some research on the track record among neighboring states, demonstrating that the whole picture is not so rosy on balance.

Haryaksha

Gregor Knauer

Prescott Valley