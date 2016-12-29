Letter: Editorial thanks

EDITOR:
Thank you for the well-reasoned editorial advising caution on the biomass “premise.” I thought this initiative had already steamrolled us all. (One red flag in Mayor Oberg’s opinion piece of a few days ago was his discounting the proposition that the industry harvesting the resource should have to pay for the privilege). In these days, we joke that facts no longer matter, but it was heartening that you did some research on the track record among neighboring states, demonstrating that the whole picture is not so rosy on balance.
Haryaksha
Gregor Knauer
Prescott Valley
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
NOTRepublican 3 hours ago
The Cons in charge bring up all the 'facts' and bluster that they can. More on the latter than the former. Same goes for anything that involves spending other people's money. All this will benefit you 'they' say, as 'they' line their pockets first and last.