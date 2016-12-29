Letter: Christmas giving

EDITOR:

PRESCOTT: AMERICA’s CHRISTMAS CITY?

On a very cold morning this week I took a bag filled with warm scarves and woolen socks and drove to Cortez Street and decorated a tree with all the scarves with a sign that said: IF YOU NEED A SCARF PLEASE TAKE ONE. People passing by said, “What a great idea,” and before I even finished, people came and said could they just take one? When I returned later to walk my dog, the tree had only two scarves left. I went shopping to a couple stores around the circle, looking to buy some scarves and hats for men. In both places I came away with much more than I actually paid for. Again, so many came by, and quickly the hats and scarves were finding people who needed some. My Christmas spirit was returning to me a hundredfold. I asked my friend if she could find more for me. She returned next morning with

bags of scarves, gloves and hats.

I returned back to Cortez and my signs and scarves weren’t there. I looked around for my sign and glanced in the trash bin and there was my sign and a couple scarves not taken yet. Why would someone do that? So many people were warm and happy yesterday. I did not feel I should leave new supplies. I did find a home at the Family Christmas Bazaar at the Methodist Church on Gurley Street.

While walking my dog, I noticed several trees around the square had scarves with signs from students from the Christian Academy. I hope their signs were not taken away by someone who took mine.

Judy Duffy

Prescott