Kids can build own railroad model at Sharlot Hall

Discover the fun and excitement of creating your own, scale-model railroad layout.



Children are invited to create a model train from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Sharlot Hall Museum. The activity takes place in conjunction with the museum’s new railroad history exhibit, “Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train.”

Create the landscape, from the downtown Depot across Granite Creek and over to the Dells, or from Fort Whipple along the Peavine Trail to the Prescott Courthouse, or up ‘n’ over the Iron Springs Road right-of-way.



Build a steam engine. Add a caboose or a rail car or two. The creative, educational activity is free with admission, and coincides with an adult lecture presentation on the 1893 Prescott Railroad Wars at 2 p.m., presented by Al Bates.

For creative inspiration, the Museum’s new train exhibit, “Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train,” showcases the local heritage of railroading with artifacts, historical panels, and features a 20-foot by 12-foot HO-scale model railroad scene depicting the downtown Depot, the Dells, and the roundhouse of Prescott.

The campus activity will be continuous from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is free to youth. Admission to the lecture is also free, and begins promptly at 2 p.m. in the West Gallery of the Lawler Exhibit Center on the museum grounds.



Sharlot Hall Museum is located at 415 W. Gurley St., two blocks west of the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. For more information, call the museum at 928-445-3122, ext. 10.