Help children keep singing with school tax credit

A jubilant spirit of holiday cheer filled the air as more than 300 Lincoln Elementary School students shared their annual holiday concert recently.

The performance, traditionally held at Prescott courthouse plaza, was moved to the school due to rain.

The children sang under the direction of their enthusiastic choir director, Sandy Lutz.

Prescott residents can help support extracurricular choir and band activities by taking advantage of the Arizona School Tax Credit program. The program allows qualifying taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar, back-in-your-pocket tax credit.

Call 928-445-5400 or visit prescottschools.com/tax-credit for more information. The deadline to help is Dec. 31.