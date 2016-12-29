Do you know what to do in case of a heart attack?

PRESCOTT – A heart attack can happen at any time.

It can happen on an airline flight, as evidenced by the untimely death of actress Carrie Fisher this week.

Or it can occur when you’re shoveling snow.

A heart attack can begin slowly, with small symptoms, but, even then, can be fatal.

More than a million Americans have one each year, and about half of those are fatal.

Would you know the symptoms and what to do?

What is a heart attack?

Medical professionals call it an “MI” or myocardial infarction.

It’s a situation where arteries made narrow (called hardening or clogging) by build-up of fat or cholesterol, known as plaque, restrict the flow of blood to the heart.

If you’re normally mostly sedentary, this build-up can go on to restrict the arteries that deliver oxygen-rich blood to the heart for a long time. One reason: as the artery becomes clogged, blood finds some smaller vessels to get to the heart.

But when you suddenly begin intense physical activity, your heart needs more blood, and can’t get it because of the clogged arteries. That causes pain called angina.

When the hard exterior of a plaque blockage gives way, the soft inside contents can rush out, which causes clotting, and that can lead to a blockage of blood to the heart.

Heart muscle damage results fairly quickly after that.

How do I know if I’m having a heart attack?

When the heart isn’t getting enough blood, it speeds up to try to pump more. This leads to sweating. Pain follows, and it starts in the chest and radiates through the body. It may feel like a squeezing of the heart, and can last for hours.

Symptoms include:

• Chest pain, pressure, tightness, heaviness or burning;

• Pain or discomfort in the neck, shoulders, lower jaw, arms, upper back or abdomen;

• Shortness of breath;

• Feeling lightheaded, dizzy or faint;

• Nausea and/or vomiting;

• Unusual fatigue; and,

• Heart palpitations (heart beating very fast or out of rhythm).

What you should do

if you think you’re having a heart attack

“The most important thing to do is to dial 911 immediately and get help on the way,” Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority EMS Capt. Doug Niemynski said. “‘Time is muscle’ is what we say about heart attacks, so don’t delay calling for help.”

Even if you aren’t sure it’s a heart attack, call for help.

“The typical male response is to disregard the chest pain or other symptoms and wait to see if it goes away. They sometimes wait for hours or days during which time heart muscle may be destroyed,” Niemynski said. “Women can also exhibit this behavior but they tend to not be as afraid to call 911.”

And it’s not a problem if the pain turns out to be something else that isn’t an emergency, he added.

“We go on calls all the time and end up just checking out the patient and they don’t get transported to the ER. At the end of the day, if everything checks out with the patient and they don’t go to the hospital, then it is a win/win situation: they got a check up and we got to meet one of our citizens and interact with them.”

Don’t try to drive yourself to the hospital. If the pain worsens suddenly, you could crash. And medical rescue crews can start to treat you as soon as they arrive, saving minutes.

Once you’ve called 911, chew and swallow one uncoated adult aspirin (325 mg) or four uncoated baby aspirins (81 mg each), unless you’re allergic to them or have been told not to take aspirin because of other drugs you are taking.

Stop any physical activity, sit down, and wait for help.

If you encounter an unconscious heart attack victim:

A person having a heart attack may go into cardiac arrest – the heartbeat may stop and breathing may stop as well. If you find someone in this situation:

• Call 911 immediately

• Start CPR

If you’re not certified in CPR, find out if someone nearby is; if no one is, and you have no other choice, the Mayo Clinic and other major medical facilities recommend you do chest compressions with the guidance of a 911 operator.