Detention officer arrested in alleged theft of inmate’s money

PRESCOTT – A Yavapai County Sheriff’s detention officer at the Camp Verde jail was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, and faces fraud charges after he allegedly used an inmate’s debit card to get cash, said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO spokesman.

James Jaeger, 49, is charged with theft/obtaining a credit card by fraudulent means, a felony, and fraudulent use of a credit card, a misdemeanor.

Jaeger, who has been with the YCSO since July 2007, is accused of acquiring an inmate’s debit card with a value of $121 and using it to obtain cash, D’Evelyn said.

The cards are given to jail inmates when they’re released and they hold the balance of any remaining money on their account while they’re in custody.

Jaeger was booked into the Camp Verde jail.

The investigation is continuing, D’Evelyn said.