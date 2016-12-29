Deputies seek info on trailer stolen from Dewey

DEWEY – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a trailer stolen from a home from Dewey, and there’s an urgent need to find it because the family uses it to haul water, said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO spokesman.

The trailer, which had a 300-gallon water tank on it, was reported missing from the home in the 600 block of South Clayton Place on Dec. 23 at 11 p.m.

“The victim told deputies the trailer had been stolen sometime during the day on Dec. 23 and the theft was discovered when she returned home that evening,” D’Eveyln said. “The need for the trailer is critical as it is the means for the family to haul water to their home.”

The trailer is a 2003 Load Trailer model SA58, with Arizona license plate N02062. The last six numbers of the VIN are 161942.

Anyone who may know where the trailer is located is asked to call the YCSO at 928-771-3260 or make an anonymous call to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.