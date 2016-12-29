College Bowl Roundup: No. 18 Va. Tech’s epic comeback tops Arkansas, 35-24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jerod Evans threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores and No. 18 Virginia Tech pulled off the largest comeback in its 124-year history, erasing a 24-point halftime deficit to beat Arkansas 35-24 on Thursday night in the Belk Bowl.

After being limited to 180 yards in the first half, Hokies (10-4) took advantage of three of Austin Allen’s interceptions and scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions of the second half.

“Our kids have phenomenal character, work ethic and toughness,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “Playing well was important to them today and we didn’t do it in the first half. They regrouped and said they were going to do it one play at a time and they came out and fought, and scratched and clawed and found a way to get the job done.”

Evans scored on a 4-yard run and threw touchdown strikes to Sam Rogers and Chris Cunningham to cut it to 24-21 In the third quarter. Travon McMillan put the Hokies ahead for good with 12:03 left in the game when he scored on a 6-yard run. Evans sealed the win with an 8-yard touchdown scamper

Virginia Tech came in averaging 35 points, but the Razorbacks (7-6) set the tone early by turning Evans’ fumble and interception into 10 points to take a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 24-0 at halftime and it looked as if it might cruise to an easy victory.

But Evans had other ideas.

He completed 12 of 16 passes for 129 yards and two TDs in the second half.

Allen was spectacular in the first half, completing 13 of 16 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. However, his three interceptions in the second half proved costly and he was limited 63 yards passing.

“The second half has been our melting point,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “... I’ve never seen anything like it and the tied turn against us like that in all three phases of the game.”

Fuente became the first coach in Virginia Tech history to win 10 games in his first season at the helm.

Fuente credited his seniors handling the change in the coaching staff so well and for developing into leaders.

“They desperately wanted to get Virginia Tech back in the ACC picture and in the national scene and back to 10 victories — and they did it,” Fuente said.

The MVP award was given to wide receiver Cam Phillips. He had six catches for 115 yards.

No. 25 S Florida beats S Carolina in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — South Florida’s Quinton Flowers says there were a lot of big-name college football programs that thought he could be a star player. As a running back. Or maybe as a safety.

But Flowers knew he could be a great quarterback. And on Thursday in the Birmingham Bowl against a team from the Southeastern Conference, he proved it once again.

Flowers ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more — including what proved to be the winner in overtime — to help No. 25 South Florida beat South Carolina 46-39.

“A lot of big schools didn’t give me a chance,” Flowers said. “A lot of big schools wanted me to play a different position. But South Florida was the place that loved me, cared about me and wanted me to be their quarterback.”

Flowers said South Carolina coach Will Muschamp — who was then at Florida — was among the coaches who wanted him to switch positions. Muschamp got an up-close look at Flowers’ quarterback skills on Thursday.

“He’s an outstanding athlete,” Muschamp said.

South Florida (11-2) squandered a 39-21 lead in the second half, but recovered for its school-record 11th victory. Flowers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime, finding Elkanah Dillon in the end zone.

South Carolina’s overtime drive ended after Jake Bentley was sacked by Mike Love on fourth down. Bentley fumbled and Khalid McGee recovered to end the game.

It was a sweet ending for a South Florida program that has had a lot of upheaval during December. Coach Willie Taggart left for Oregon after the regular season and former Texas coach Charlie Strong was hired a few days later.

But the Bulls, who played Thursday under interim coach T.J. Weist, pushed aside the distractions and finished their season with another win.

“The bottom line is we finished this game off strong. We finished it right,” Weist said. “We came through in the end.”

Flowers, who was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player, completed 23 of 32 passes for 261 yards and ran for 105 yards on 21 carries.

The Bulls controlled the game for most of the afternoon, but the Gamecocks rallied to tie it at 39 with 1:11 remaining on A.J. Turner’s 1-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.

Bentley completed 32 of 43 passes for 390 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Deebo Samuel caught 14 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Muschamp said he was pleased with the offense. It was the defense — specifically the lack of an effective pass rush against Flowers — that left him frustrated.

“When you score 39 points, you should win the game,” Muschamp said.

South Carolina (6-7) was hurt by five turnovers, including a pick-six thrown by Bentley that Tajee Fullwood returned 47 yards.

EDITOR’S NOTE - The story for Oklahoma State’s win over the University of Colorado, Boulder, Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl was unavailable at press time.