CASA for Kids gift drive a huge success

The Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who made our Holiday Gift Drive a success. Thank you to all the tree minders (those who set up trees, collected gifts, got them to the distribution site and took down trees), the board members and community members who volunteered, everyone who purchased a gift and all the CASA workers, case workers, foster parents and licensing workers who came to the shop and picked up toys for the children in foster care. Because of all of you, we were able to give gifts to over more than children in foster care in Yavapai County.

A special thank you to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, who once again let us use their building to have our shop and who went above and beyond and donated 67 bicycles to the gift drive.

We live in a wonderful community that makes a difference in the lives of children. To learn more about Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and to get involved, you can reach us at our website: YavapaiCASAForKids.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.