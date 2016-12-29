'Calendar Girls' among many events ahead at Prescott Center for the Arts, Elks Theatre

PRESCOTT – With this year’s performance season at the halfway point, it’s time to look at what’s coming up in 2017.

Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage

PCA, 208 N. Marina St., has four shows upcoming on the Mainstage:

• “Charley’s Aunt,” directed by Rob White, tells the story of Charley’s millionaire aunt, invited to visit from Brazil to the UK for a dinner party. When she cancels at the last minute, a man is recruited to fill in for her. Runs Jan. 1 to Jan. 22.

• “Calendar Girls,” directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. Based on the true story of a group of older women who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for leukemia research. Runs Feb. 16 to 26.

PCA Stage Too

• “Love Happens,” directed by Kevin Nissen, is a romantic comedy that follows the relationships of two couples, one young and just starting out, the other older and married for 50 years. Runs Jan. 26, 27, and 28.

• “Men Are Dogs,” directed by Parker Anderson, tells the story of a therapist, who, despite problems of her own, holds group sessions for single and divorced women. Runs March 2, 3 and 4.

Elks Theatre

The Elks has a packed schedule for 2017 already. Here are a few early-season highlights:

• Saturday Night Fever, a tribute to the Bee Gees. Jan 6.

• Garth Guy, a tribute to multiplatinum country artist Garth Brooks. Jan. 14.

• Diamond Rocks pays tribute to soft-rock icon Neil Diamond. Jan. 20.

• Steel Grits, featuring seven steel guitarists performing in a charity benefit concert for the Agape House of Prescott. Jan. 15.

• Sons of the Pioneers. When you think “cowboy music,” you think of this group, and they’re playing Prescott in February. They’ve been performing in various incarnations for 70 years. The Sons of the Pioneers’ hallmark is flawless vocal harmonies. Feb. 11.

• What a Night: The Jersey Boys Meets Mamma Mia is a tribute to both shows, imagining supergroup Abba performing with the Jersey Boys. March 31.

More info on Elks shows is available at www.prescottelkstheater.com or 928-777-1370

