Badgers, Bears taking different approach to annual Winter Classic

PRESCOTT — The girls’ basketball teams at Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain have experienced two very different starts to the 2016-2017 season.
The Bears (7-5, 3-2 Grand Canyon) have won five of their last six contests, one of which a 46-38 victory over the rival Badgers just 10 days ago.
Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic
Today’s Games - Main Gym
Game 2: Prescott vs. Poston Butte, 9 a.m.
Game 4: Paradise Valley vs. Mtn. View-Marana, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Bradshaw Mountain vs. Westwood, Noon
Game 8: Cactus vs. Yuma, 1:30 p.m.
Game 1 vs. Game 2 Winners, 3 p.m.
Game 3 vs. Game 4 Winners, 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 vs. Game 6 Winners, 6 p.m.
Game 7 vs. Game 8 Winners, 7:30 p.m.
Auxiliary Gym
Game 1: Sedona vs. Raymond Kellis, 9 a.m.
Game 3: Tolleson vs. McClintock, 10:30 a.m.
Game 5: Camelback vs. Yuma Catholic, Noon
Game 7: Lee Williams vs. Copper Canyon, 1:30 p.m.
Game 1 vs. Game 2 Losers, 3 p.m.
Game 3 vs. Game 4 Losers, 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 vs. Game 6 Losers, 6 p.m.
Game 7 vs. Game 8 Losers, 7:30 p.m.
EDITOR’S NOTE: All games take place at Prescott High School.
For Prescott (2-7, 0-3 Grand Canyon), point guard Abby Chartier and her Badgers haven’t won a game since Thanksgiving, and are losers of five straight.
With the Dec. 19 rivalry game marking the last time either club laced up their shoes for a game, both are surely looking forward to the two-day Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic, which tips off today at the dome.
“We’re definitely looking to improve on everything … rebounding is a big one, turnovers that lead to points for the other team,” Chartier said about the tournament focus for Prescott, which went a perfect 5-0 a year ago to claim the Winter Classic title.
Chartier added the tournament gives the Badgers time to play a few freshman in need of minutes, and perhaps burgeon confidence. Prescott opens the tournament with a 9 a.m. tipoff today against Poston Butte.
“I love tournaments. If you have a bad game, or a bad moment, there’s always another game you can improve,” Chartier said. “And you get to play a lot of different teams that you don’t normally see in the regular season.”
Center Brittany Resendez said the Badgers need to start improving, while focusing on committing less turnovers and finishing at the rim.
“Everyone wants to win, and we’re all trying,” Resendez said.
For Bradshaw Mountain, key victories have come against Marcos de Niza (60-44), Greenway (51-49) and Mingus (52-49) this season, and Haley Young wants to keep that momentum rolling at the Winter Classic.
“We want to win the tournament. That’s one of our big goals is go in there and win the tournament because we know we can,” Young said, adding she hopes to see a few teams that will apply full-court pressure defense because “working on our press break” is a priority for the Bears.
Young had one of the biggest games in her career against Mingus with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the big win over the Marauders on Dec. 16. The Bears open the Winter Classic today against Westwood. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
As for Elah Alvis, the senior guard said winning early has helped the Bears come together as a team, but she admitted Bradshaw Mountain’s early success has surprised her.
“I wasn’t expected this, it is what I hoped for, so I’m really glad we’re doing well,” Alvis said.
Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic - The Field
Team / Class / Head Coach / Location
Copper Canyon Aztecs (3-8, 0-0 Southwest) / 6A / Paul Murphy / Glendale
Tolleson Wolverines (3-10, 0-1 Southwest) / 6A / Joe Lee / Tolleson
Westwood Warriors (4-8, 0-2 East Valley) / 6A / Glenda Skalitzky / Mesa
Poston Butte Broncos (3-9, 0-0 Sonoran) / 5A / Lawrence Williams / San Tan Valley
McClintock Chargers (8-5, 0-1 Metro) / 5A / Samuel Dentz / Tempe
Paradise Valley Trojans (3-5, 0-1 Northeast Valley) / 5A / Britt Fulk / Phoenix
Mountain View-Marana Tigers (10-3, 0-0 Southern) / 5A / Camron Dozier / Tucson
Camelback Spartans (1-8, 1-1 Union) / 5A / Patrick Bass / Phoenix
Raymond Kellis Cougars (3-10, 1-1 Metro) / 5A / Andrew Hogg / Glendale
Prescott Badgers (2-7, 0-3 Grand Canyon) / 4A / Bobbi Yoder / Prescott
Bradshaw Mountain Bears (7-5, 3-2 Grand Can.) / 4A / Rick Haltom / Prescott Valley
Lee Williams Volunteers (7-4, 1-1 Grand Canyon) / 4A / Ray Smith / Kingman
Cactus Cobras (7-6, 1-0 West Valley) / 4A / Justin Shaver / Glendale
Yuma Criminals (5-7, 0-0 Southwest) / 4A / Nate Jurgens / Yuma
Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (10-0, 0-0 Metro) / 3A / Bobby McGalliard / Yuma
Sedona Scorpions (10-0, 0-0 Central) / 2A / Dave Moncibaez / Sedona
