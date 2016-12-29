2 weeks left in ‘Encore’ art show at the Raven Cafe

"Encore” is an appropriate name for a show that returns successful artists who have hung their work on the walls of the Raven Café during the past 18 months – 28 artists, to be exact. Most are well-known to art lovers in the local scene, and several are represented in galleries in Phoenix, New Mexico and California.

“Everything on the walls is for sale,” said “Encore” show co-curator Maria Lynam, a well-known artist herself.

The exhibit offers a wide variety of media, including digital art, photography, oil, mixed media, printmaking and assemblages. Any one of them could be the perfect gift for that person who is so hard to shop for, or perhaps a holiday gift for one’s own home.



One artist to watch for is Carolyn Dunn, who uses Photoshop techniques with her photography skills to blend traditional subject matter into multi-layered montages.

Artists Mary Lou Wills and Betsy Dally use printmaking techniques in their multimedia pieces. Wills, known for her exuberant prints that feature birds and wildlife, among other subjects, combines printmaking with digital art.

Dally said she learned traditional printmaking skills before beginning to experiment in layering.

“My favorite combination is to use relief cuts, monotypes and chine colle, which is a collaging technique done on the printing press. Recently I have been incorporating all that I have learned into acrylic paintings,” she said.

Dawn Reeves Elliot works in three-dimensional art. Her piece, “Womanly Washboard,” is truly an old metal and wood washboard with what could be a form-fitting, fancy evening dress in the center with tiny porcelain pink shoes below, two angels – one dangling a purse – a framed photo of a child, and a clock face.

For anyone who likes to mix music with art, Donna Bobadilla created two paintings of musicians – a female singer with a mass of electrifying hair, and a colorful trumpet player lost in making his own music – in her “Bourbon Street Blues” series.

The show remains up for two more weeks, through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. Café hours are: Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.