YRMC partners with Mayo for blood work

Yavapai County residents who need specialized and rare blood tests can receive them close to home thanks to a relationship Yavapai Regional Medical Center has now established with Mayo Medical Labs.

“Mayo approached YRMC about serving as our exclusive ‘reference lab,’” said Stephanie Fricke, director of YRMC’s laboratory services. “We agreed to work with them because they share a dedication to high-quality lab services.”

Large hospitals and community hospitals work with reference labs in order to efficiently serve people who need what pathologists call “esoteric” lab tests. For example, if a physician requests a blood test to help diagnose a rare thyroid disorder, the reference lab is tapped to conduct the test.

“A reference lab like Mayo Medical Labs is designed to conduct large volumes of these kinds of specialized tests,” Fricke said.

Residents who need these tests have their blood taken at one of YRMC’s three community-based draw stations or at YRMC East in Prescott Valley or YRMC West in Prescott. The blood is transported the same day to Mayo Medical Labs in Rochester, Minn. By 7 a.m. the following day, the Mayo lab team is processing the specimen and beginning the exam. In 24 to 48 hours, the patient’s physician receives the test results.

“The results are delivered to the physician using YRMC’s electronic medical record system,” Fricke said. “It’s high-tech medicine.”

And high-touch medicine, too.

The hospital’s physicians can reach out to the Mayo Medical Labs team if they have questions about test results. In fact, Fricke noted the Mayo and hospital lab teams both share a patient-centered philosophy.

“The YRMC Lab team understands the people behind the tests are family members, neighbors and friends,” Fricke said. “This drives us to produce high-quality results and provide excellent customer service.”

Blood tests provide physicians approximately 75 percent of the information they need to make a diagnosis for a patient. With this need for information, YRMC’s Laboratory Services team is extremely busy, Fricke said. The team processes approximately 257,000 inpatient studies and 413,000 outpatient studies each year.

Area residents have multiple options for testing available with these three community draw stations as well as laboratories at YRMC East and YRMC West:

Community-Based Draw Stations

• YRMC Outpatient Services Building

7700 E. Florentine Road, Building B, Suite 201

Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314

928-759-5800

• YRMC PhysicianCare Internal Medicine

3120 Clearwater Drive

Prescott, Arizona 86305

928-445-0690

• YRMC Patient Service Center

1050 Gail Gardner Way, Suite 200

Prescott, Arizona 86305

928-717-5234

Hospital-Based Laboratories

• YRMC East Laboratory Services

7700 E. Florentine Road

Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314

928-442-8770

• YRMC West Laboratory Services

1003 Willow Creek Road

Prescott, Arizona 86301

928-771-5770

This article first appeared in Yavapai Regional Medical Center HealthConnect 2.0.