Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants jury to decide his contempt case

PHOENIX (AP) — Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants a jury to decide whether he should be convicted of a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a court order in a racial profiling case.
His attorney filed court papers saying that an elected official's actions should be decided by an impartial jury of his peers, not a judge.
Prosecutors had previously sought a bench trial for the misdemeanor case.
Arpaio faces the charge for prolonging his immigration patrols for 17 months after a judge ordered them stopped.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
He acknowledged the contempt violation but has said it wasn't intentional.
His trial is set for April 4.
Arpaio lost his bid for a seventh term and leaves office next week after 24 years as metro Phoenix's top law enforcer.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Votey_McVoteface 5 hours ago
He and his counsel believe that it will be easier to fleece a jury than judge who is well versed in law. I believe that it will be easy to prove that his actions and that of his command staff were indeed intentional and not unintentional as he claims. You can never predict what a jury will reach as a verdict but I do hope they find him GUILTY! Maricopa County did the right thing in sending him packing. I thought that race was going to be much closer than it was. That was a landslide victory for Penzone.
BernieBernstein 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
"Lock him up,Lock him up,Lock him up"
IRonByron 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
I wouldn't find him guilty. I'd give him a raise!
BrotherJim 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Sheriff Joe is a rarity: a public official who seeks to do what is right.