Rock-fall cleanup continues on Hwy. 89 south of Prescott

The Arizona Department of Transportation is resuming work to clean up a portion of Highway 89 hit Tuesday by a rock fall.

The road will be narrowed to one lane through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at milepost 304, approximately five miles south of Prescott.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes and should allow extra time to reach their destinations. A flagging operation will be in place with clearly marked detour signage.



ADOT officials ask drivers to proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.