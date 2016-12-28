Obituary: James Charles “Jim” Manolis

James Charles “Jim” Manolis, 83, passed away on Dec. 21, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona. Jim was born on Sept. 21, 1933, in Culver City, California.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Chapel of the Valley in Fain Park, 2215 5th Street, Prescott Valley. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.
Comments
