Obituary: Herman Dearl Nixon Sr.

Herman Dearl Nixon Sr., 79, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 22, 2016. He was born on Aug. 22, 1937, in McCurtain, Oklahoma. Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Heritage Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
