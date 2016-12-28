Obituary: Alton Brent Colf

Alton Brent Colf, 62, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Alton was born July 31, 1954, in Tacoma, Washington, to Alton Bruce and Marilyn Fawcett Colf.

Brent, as he was known to the family, was the eldest of four sons. As part of an Air Force family, Alton’s younger years were spent in many places including Yuma, Arizona, Sacramento, California, Frankfurt, Germany, San Antonio, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Following his father’s retirement, the family settled in Saint George, Utah, where Alton graduated from Dixie Senior High. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force as a Cryogenic Fluids Production Specialist and was stationed in Florida and Spain.

While in Florida, he met and married Candice Jones in 1973, and while together had two children, Jeff and Amanda. Following an honorable discharge, he returned with his family to Florida and then Southern Utah to work in the family plumbing business. During this time, he met and married Betty Straub. They were later divorced but remained close friends throughout the years.

Alton enjoyed coaching baseball, hunting and fishing trips, and exploring the great expanses of the West while attending Mountain Man rendezvouses. He made many friends as a life-long avid bowler and traveled to participate in several competitions.

In 2006, he moved to Prescott, Arizona, and through bowling and his work as a security guard, he once again

made many close friends who became his support network. It was through a blind date at the bowling alley that he met Adrienne Morea. They were married in 2012 and enjoyed exploring his adopted hometown and outings to the dog park.

Alton is survived by his mother, Marilyn Colf; three brothers, Gary, Jeff, and Greg; wife, Adrienne Morea; son, Jeffery S. Colf; daughter, Amanda M. Colf; step-son, Anthony Morea; step-daughter, Eileen (Morea) Vicks; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Bruce Colf.

A special thank you to the staff at the Northern Arizona VA and the Hero’s Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care during his illness.

A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. at the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Arizona, with burial to follow at Arizona Pioneer’s Home Cemetery.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Alton’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.