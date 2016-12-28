Local Rundown: Prescott High girls’ soccer routs Paradise Valley, 12-0, in Showcase

PHOENIX – Prescott High’s girls soccer team won its fifth straight match on Tuesday, Dec. 27, trouncing Paradise Valley, 12-0, in the hometown squad’s Arizona Soccer Showcase tournament opener at Reach 11 Sports Complex.

The Badgers cruised to a 3-0 lead within the first nine minutes of regulation, tallying goals in the 4th, 6th and 9th minutes, respectively, en route to a 6-0 halftime advantage.

Sawyer Magnett led Prescott offensively, as she registered a hat trick with three goals scored and added two assists.

Katie Townsend (two goals, three assists), Miki Sell (two goals, two assists) and Audrey Lockling (two goals) also starred for the Badgers. Erika Smith, Hailey Mayhan and Emily Hobson chimed in with a goal each. Ivy Garduño and Smith had an assist apiece.

Prescott (5-1-2 overall record, 4-0 in power-point games) moves on at the Showcase when it faces Mesa Mountain View at 11:30 a.m. today, Dec. 28, at Reach 11 Sports Complex.

Verrado edges Bradshaw boys soccer at Independence Invite

GLENDALE – Bradshaw Mountain High’s boys soccer team succumbed to Verrado, 2-1, in its Independence Invite opener on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27.

The Bears (3-6 overall record, 2-2 in power-point matches) grabbed a 1-0 lead at halftime, as Brandon Fischer scored on an assist from Geronimo Sotelo.

But the second half was a much different story. Verrado scored twice while shutting out the Bears in the final 40 minutes to nab the narrow come-from-behind win.

“We went into the second half and just couldn’t find our rhythm,” Bradshaw coach Craig Hacker said.

The Bears will battle tournament host Independence at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 28.

