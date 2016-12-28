Jan. 5 seminar’s focus is senior movement options

“Movement Options - Senior Exercise to Fit Your Lifestyle,” a Senior Connection seminar, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. The seminar is free.

Presenter Mary Heller, BeMoved & Gentle BeMoved, will explain and demonstrate the different movement practices from which you can choose how to stay motivated, the benefits and a brief history of each.

RSVP to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a schedule, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.