Editorial: U.S. foreign relations stand in muddy water

As our attention turns toward a new year, hopes for a “fresh start” seem almost elusive.

Take for example news of the day:

• President Barack Obama and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Tuesday at Pearl Harbor, to recognize the “date which will live in infamy” 75 years later. Aside from missing “the day” by 20 days, they toured the memorial above the USS Arizona – one of four battleships sunk in Japan’s devastating attack that drew the U.S. into World War II.

• Doubling down on its extraordinary break with the Obama administration, a furious Israeli government says it has received “ironclad” information from Arab sources that Washington actively helped craft the U.N. resolution declaring Israeli settlements illegal. As Israel’s nationalist leadership braces for more in the form of a possible last-minute U.S. peace proposal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman says the White House is hiding its behind-the-scenes role in this week’s Security Council vote.

• President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of the United Nations and NATO could mark a sharp shift in U.S. foreign policy, centered by Obama and predecessors on the idea that multilateral organizations are necessary partners.

Looking at all three at the same time, first in my mind is how I hear and read a lot about Obama trying cement his legacy. Is this part of it? Looking at Trump’s hints (Tweets?) at the philosophy he plans to bring to the White House, charges that Obama was an apologist seem very clear.

But then we have Israel. U.S. relations with it have always been an important factor in our governments‘ overall policy in the Middle East, and Congress has previously placed importance on a close and supportive relationship with the Holy Land.

While our main expression of support for Israel has been foreign aid, I thought it was odd to learn, according to the Associated Press (though I have heard the same on CNN and other media), that the U.S. turned on Israel through the resolution.

So, back to that “fresh start” that 2017 would bring. That should go hand in hand with a new president, and Trump’s criticism of the UN and NATO

follow what I’ve heard about them being a waste of our money.

But, add in what was said Tuesday by Sen. John McCain. Touring three Baltic states with Sen. Lindsey Graham, he said: “I think the presence of the American troops here in Estonia is a signal that we believe in what Ronald Reagan believed, and that is peace through strength.

“And the best way to prevent Russian misbehavior is by having a credible, strong military and a strong NATO alliance of which Estonia is a very important part.”

It’s about as clear as mud.

Nervous yet?