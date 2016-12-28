Column: I would have voted for Bush

Had circumstances been reversed I would have voted for Bush. That’s not just for the record. There’s more to it than that.

Reversed circumstances would have been if, on the GOP side, the expected candidate won the nomination, which early on was Jeb Bush. On the Democratic side it would be if somebody like Bill Gates, who is a Democrat, had run for president and beat the normal candidates for the nomination.

Only it would be someone very unlike Bill Gates. Someone who bragged about abusing women, mocked the disabled, mocked women he thought weren’t attractive enough, wanted to create a registry of Muslim American citizens, admired authoritarians, and appeared to like attracting the support of white supremacists. Someone who didn’t seem to know much about the constitution or presidency and regularly said he would do things that would run right over both.

But let’s say he supported many of my favorite causes. That he was going to create a big jobs program in infrastructure, would work against the tilted playing field that sends all the wealth created by our hard work to the top, and would jail financiers who rip people off.

Much as I would love to vote for someone championing those causes, if it came packaged with a bunch of ways that candidate would damage the country, and more, put it at risk of yet greater crises, I would have to vote for the candidate who would do the lesser damage. I would have to vote for Jeb Bush.

Me. Someone who was against Reagan, who was against George W. Bush, and against the Iraq war. Someone who could not have imagined a circumstance under which I would vote for a Bush, yet I would have.

Not that I discount the comparatively lesser damage that the bad policies of Bush would do. It’s just that if the choice is four years of bad policy but the country remains sound, versus who knows what catastrophes created by a president who is either extremely self-serving or ignorant of the presidency, I’d have to vote for the soundness of the country.

It’s not just the possibility of problems to come, it’s the damage done right up front, to our standards and norms, when we as a country put our official stamp of approval on a candidate of such low, flawed, destructive character.

I know some people just want things shaken up. So do I. I would love to have seen a Bernie style shakeup. But if it came with a candidate who would do damage, then that would be too high of a price. I know some just voted for their party, but when the nominee is someone who will do harm, to just automatically follow is to share in the responsibility for the results. I saw some people interviewed who said they liked Trump’s populism and just figured his more outrageous ideas would never come about because they are unconstitutional.

You’ve got to be kidding? It’s been less than 50 years since it was legal to prevent black people from buying in certain neighborhoods. Within memory of the living we imprisoned all Japanese during WWII. A constitution is nothing more than a wish from some leaders of one time to those who follow. Even advanced countries fail to abide by theirs frequently. We have failed to follow ours many times. And you want to run a mad man headlong at it and see if it can hold up to the assault? You want to play chicken with the constitution?

If you wanted change, I get it. If you wanted some policies that Trump implied, I get it. But to vote for someone who has no respect for the foundations or the soundness of the country, who has no respect for anyone, whose only interest is his own grandeur, whose ignorance in this field is a safe bet to lead to catastrophe for the country? No. That’s not the moral thing to do. That’s not what someone responsible with their vote would do. That’s not what a patriot would do.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.