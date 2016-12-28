Body of missing Prescott Valley man found

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The body of a missing 18-year-old man, Christian Reiter, was found Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Rescue-1 helicopter had been searching an area near Perkinsville Road Tuesday for the Prescott Valley man.

Further details about his death are expected to be released today, Dec. 28, D’Evelyn said.

Christian went for a walk Monday afternoon, leaving from Coyote Springs and Mummy View in Prescott Valley, and never returned home, his mother, Janie Reiter, wrote in a Facebook post.

Christian’s father, Todd, was searching for his son Tuesday. “I’m out at the back of Mingus Mountain right now,” Todd said at about 5:30 p.m., “out where they call the Pits on BLM land at the northeast corner of Prescott Prairie subdivision in Coyote Springs. That’s where he was last seen.”

“They found a shoelace on a fence and one of his little stress balls that he used to use for working out.”

According to his father, Christian has recently had some medical concerns.

“We just need him home so he can continue his treatment, so they can figure out what’s wrong with him.”

When Christian disappeared, “He said yesterday that he was going to go out for a walk, which isn’t entirely uncommon, and we haven’t seen him since,” Todd said.

Todd said there is no way Christian just lost his way.

“He knows these mountains like the back of his hand. He’s an avid motocross rider. He’s ridden these mountains religiously for the last four years. He knows pretty much every nook and cranny.”

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for details as they are made available.