Yavapai College Foundation executive director bids farewell

Yavapai College Foundation bids farewell to Steve Walker, its executive director for the past 10 years, on Dec. 16, as Walker heads into retirement.

Unquestionably a champion of the community, he promises to stay actively involved in supporting key programs that serve the citizens of Yavapai County.

Walker said when he was first hired as executive director and vice president for advancement for the college, he developed a four-point plan, and he counts all four among his accomplishments.

Build the best board of directors in the county – check. Establish a state-of-the-art fundraising program that includes major gifts and a legacy program – check. Grow an endowment for future long-term benefits – check. Increase student scholarships – check.

“I could not be more proud of this board. They are 30 of the most talented, dedicated and generous people in the county,” Walker said.

During his career at Yavapai College, he helped raise more than $54 million in public and private grants, and more than $13 million in private gifts. The Foundation established 190 named scholarships, increasing funds from $50,000 to $500,000. The Foundation nearly doubled its endowment to $10.6 million in 2016. Walker said the goal of $16 million will be reached by 2020.

He also was instrumental in raising money to build the Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center.

“To see it now, nine years later, it’s a model for other early childhood education centers across the country,” he said.

Two other college institutions of which he participated in the planning and developing, are the Career and Technical Education Center located near the airport, and the Viticulture and Enology program in the Verde Valley. Walker called the vineyard and wine center “absolutely first-class.”

Four different careers in 41 years with no break make this retirement something he’s looking forward to enjoying. One desire is to travel more with his wife, Denise, especially to Denver to visit his twin sons. He also is looking forward to spending more time with his parents.

“I’ll go at a little different pace and direct my activities a little differently,” he said.

The college has dedicated a redwood tree at the southeast corner of the campus in his honor, and endowed a scholarship in his name.

“There’s nothing more noble than the community college mission. There are 1,200 in the country and they are accessible to everyone. They are there for young people out of high school, people in mid-career or re-careering, and lifelong learning,” Walker said.