Three AZ State Land trail easements get Prescott City Council approval (MAP)

PRESCOTT – Trail access will be enhanced in three Prescott locations soon, as a result of Prescott City Council approval of new easements through Arizona State Trust Lands.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the council OK’d spending as much as $100,000 to acquire long-term easements across State Trust Lands to provide for better trail connectivity in the Glassford Hill area, as well as near the Prescott Gateway Mall, and along the Turley Trail/Boy Scout Trail.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said after the meeting that construction could be underway on rerouting the Turley/Boy Scout trails as early as this spring, with the work in other locations expected to start as the details are worked out.

Baynes told the council that the work on the southeast-Prescott Turley/Boy Scout trails will help to improve the hiking and biking experience on the 55-mile Prescott Circle Trail.

The steep section of the Turley/Boy Scout trail is one of two sections of the Circle Trail that users have indicated “they wouldn’t do again,” Baynes said. (The other section is in the Williamson Valley Road/Ho-Kay-Gan area).

By acquiring a 1.83-mile section of easement on State Trust Land, Baynes said the city would be able to reroute the trail to make the Turley/Boy Scout trails more user-friendly. He added that the project is being done in conjunction with a similar project by the U.S. Forest Service, which has an adjoining section of the trail.

Another section involving the Circle Trail is the 0.55-mile trail that the city plans to build from the Prescott Gateway Mall to the “P” Mountain section south of Highway 69.

While the logistics –location, route, and trailhead – are still being worked out, Baynes said the trail likely would begin near the Best Buy store. “The mall is certainly on board with what we want to do,” Baynes told the council.

Along with providing users another access point to the Circle Trail, Baynes said the new trail section is also expected to help generate traffic and business at the mall.

The Glassford Hill section – at 3.87 miles, the longest of the three easements – is being planned to give users another way to reach the summit of Glassford. It is expected to meet up with the trail that the Town of Prescott Valley recently completed.

Baynes said the city’s Glassford trail would begin from the Peavine Trail, about two miles from the Sundog Ranch Road trailhead. The details are still being worked out with Prescott Valley, he said, noting that the two communities share the same trail volunteers and are collaborating on the route.

Councilwoman Jean Wilcox commended the design of the city’s trails. “As a trail user myself, the attention paid to design makes a huge difference,” she said, adding that visitors to Prescott indicate that “they like our trails,” and tend to return.

Baynes pointed out that the city’s Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking “has great vision and great trail-building skills.” In addition, he said, the volunteers with the Over the Hill Gang have been instrumental in expanding and improving the city’s trail system.

The $100,000 expense will come from the open space reserve fund. The money will cover the lease costs, as well as necessary surveys, fees, and trail construction costs.