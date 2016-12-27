Sheriff’s helicopter searches for missing man

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Rescue-1 helicopter was searching an area near Perkinsville Road Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, for a missing 18-year-old man, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’ Evelyn said.
Christian Reiter went for a walk Monday afternoon, leaving from Coyote Springs and Mummy View in Prescott Valley, and never returned home, his mother, Janie Reiter, wrote in a Facebook post.
She believes he may have wandered onto BLM land northeast of the Prescott Prairie subdivision in Coyote Springs.
Christian is white, 5 ft. 8 in., and was wearing a black stocking cap, a black jacket with red sleeves, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.
Anyone who believes they may have seen him is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.
