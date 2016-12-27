Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Ana

For Ana, her tiny tail makes her unique! This 1-year-old girl’s tail may be only 4 inches long, but her personality goes on for miles.

Ana is a bobtail mix who will make one lucky person an excellent companion. She loves to play, and she’s affectionate when she’s tired!

Ana needs to be your one and only kitty, but she gets along with children and friendly dogs. She is spayed and healthy.

Ana lives at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Call 928-379-1088 or visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.