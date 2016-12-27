Pet Focus: Humane Society Pet of the Week - Lou

Hi there! My name is Lou (Lou Lou), I’m a 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard mix at Yavapai Humane Society looking for my forever home.
I’m a very sweet girl, and I will be a super pet for a caring family. I would love to go on walks and hikes with you too.
Meet me today at the Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, or call 928-445-2666.
