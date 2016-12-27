Pet Focus: Catty Shack Pet of the Week - Elinor

Hi, my name is Elinor. I am a young female cat residing at the Catty Shack while I wait for a home.

I was rescued with my four tiny boys who have all found homes now - which frees me to be the playful, young kitty that I actually am. I love to be in the middle of things and usually have a lot to say about it all.

If you would like to meet me, come to the Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to spend time with kitties come by and talk to us about volunteering.