Local Briefly: Senior bowlers needed

SENIOR BOWLERS NEEDED

THERE ARE THREE OPENINGS FOR SENIOR BOWLERS on a great league for the remainder of the winter season. The Yesterdays Kids League will start up again on Jan. 4. Bowlers are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Antelope Lanes in Prescott Valley. For more information, call the alley at 928-772-7331 or the league’s secretary at 928-775-3746.

– Submitted by Gail Jedlund

WHISKEY OFF-ROAD: EPIC RIDES HOSTS COMMUNITY DISCOUNT NIGHT JAN. 4 IN PRESCOTT

IN ANTICIPATION OF ITS EXPANDING OFF-ROAD SERIES of community-oriented, family-friendly mountain bike events in 2017, Epic Rides has announced Community Discount Night for nearby residents in each of the three host communities to receive a 25 percent discount on event registration. From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Prescott, Arizona, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Carson City, Nevada, Community Discount Night will provide locals a social gathering to kick off the upcoming mountain bike season while drinking locally-crafted adult beverages. Since the inaugural Whiskey Off-Road in Prescott in 2004, the Off-Road Series has grown into a three-day outdoor experience held in vibrant communities with a passion for healthy living and outdoor recreation. Part of what has made the Whiskey Off-Road, Carson City Off-Road and Grand Junction Off-Road premier mountain bike events is the enthusiasm, energy and pride of each community’s residents.

Epic Rides encourages local riders, clubs and social media mountain-bike groups to spread the word on Community Discount Night. The only requirement to receive the discount is being at the event in-person. Attendees can register for any and all three events for the same 25 percent discount. Friends and family who are not present are not eligible for Community Discount Night. Community Discount Night in Prescott takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4, 2017, at the Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. Discount: 25 percent off – sign-up includes an $80 registration fee ($120 retail) for any 2017 Epic Rides Off-Road Series event. Those ages 18 & under receive an additional discount. For more information, visit Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1167689686601901/.

– Submitted by Epic Rides in Tucson

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR 2017 PRESCOTT FRONTIER DAYS RODEO

FANS OF THE PRESCOTT FRONTIER DAYS RODEO may start buying their tickets to the 2017 ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo,’ which will be conducted from June 28 through July 4 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. Persons who buy tickets in December qualify for a $2 discount per ticket. Tickets are available at: www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

COLLEGE HOCKEY: NAU ICE JACKS TO FACE GRAND CANYON JAN. 20 & 21, AND ASU JAN. 27 & 28 AT PV EVENT CENTER

THE NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY ICE JACKS HOCKEY TEAM, which finished the first half of its 2016-17 season with a 15-5 record, will visit Prescott Valley Event Center Jan. 20 and 21 for a two-game series against Grand Canyon University. The Lumberjacks are currently ranked third in the Western Region of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), and the region’s top two seeds receive a bye into the national tournament this March in Columbus, Ohio. The Jan. 20 game is sponsored by NAU and its alumni association. Visit www.nau.edu/icejacks for ticket information. The Ice Jacks will also play the following weekend of Jan. 27 and 28 at PV Event Center versus Arizona State University. For more info on the NAU-ASU games, visit www.prescottvalleyeventscenter.com.

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY EVENT JANUARY, FEBRUARY AT PHS DOME GYM

THE PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY will conduct a professional throwing academy from 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 22 and 29, as well as Feb. 5 and 12, at Prescott High School’s Dome Gym. Doors open at 3:45 p.m. The academy is designed for players ages 8-18, and they cannot wear cleats. Instruction centers on infield/outfield, pitching, catching, arm strengthening and arm conditioning. Rob Chriss (former Kansas City Royals minor league coach), Lee Tinsley (former Major League hitting/outfield coach), Mike Baker (former Major League scout/minor league coach) and Jason Olson (former minor league pitcher) will conduct the academy. Cost per player is $55 per night, $145 for a three-night package or $245 for a five-night package. To register, visit www.processdrivenbaseball.com. Cash or checks payable to PDBA are accepted. Space is limited, so be sure to register by Jan. 1, 2017. No refunds permitted after Jan. 1. For more information, call Rob at 928-308-5822.

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS: SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ON SALE

THE NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS NBA D-LEAGUE are still selling single-game tickets for all 2016-17 home games to the general public. Fans can buy single-game tickets online at NAZSuns.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or visit the Prescott Valley Event Center box office. Tickets start at $9. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to receive discounted tickets to any NAZ Suns home game by calling 928-772-SUNS. The team will also host a variety of theme nights at PV Event Center during the 2016-17 campaign, including Faith and Family Night, NASCAR Night and Education Day. Fans can visit NAZSuns.com throughout the season for the latest information regarding theme nights and promotional giveaways. Fans interested in full- or half-season memberships can secure their seats at NAZSuns.com or by calling 928-772-SUNS. Season packages start as low as $192 per seat.

AZFL: PRESCOTT PATRIOTS FORMING CLUB FOOTBALL TEAM FOR LOCALS 18 & OLDER

THE PRESCOTT PATRIOTS Arizona Football League (AzFL) team is forming now for players 18 and older in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. All positions are open, but you must have your own equipment. The 2016-17 season will run from January through May. The Patriots, an amateur 11-man Club tackle football team, are owned by Shane Golay of Prescott. For more information, call Golay at 928-460-3734 or visit azfl.com. Games will be played in Prescott and Phoenix. The AzFL was established in 1994 to offer players a chance to stay in the game after high school or college. They can play in the AzFL, and all of their game video is put online for coaches to watch. AzFL players stay eligible to play collegiately. Most who play in the AzFL are in it for a chance to put the pads back on and hit someone as a weekend warrior. Their school, jobs and families come first. The teams practice once or twice a week. All of the games are played on Saturdays. For more info, visit www.azfl.com or www.arizonafootballleague.com. You may also contact Kevin Pakos by mail at Arizona Football League AzFL, 9524 W. Camelback Road C130 #133, Glendale, AZ 85305, or call him at 623-939-4877.