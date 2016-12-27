Jan. 5 seminar tackles movement options for seniors

“Movement Options - Senior Exercise to Fit Your Lifestyle,” a Senior Connection seminar, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. The seminar is free.
Presenter Mary Heller, BeMoved & Gentle BeMoved, will explain and demonstrate the different movement practices from which you can choose how to stay motivated, the benefits and a brief history of each.
RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.
For a schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.
