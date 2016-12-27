Interstate 17 reopens after shooting forced its closure

Update 2 p.m.: Investigators say a man suspected of shooting two people in a series of carjacking attempts on Interstate 17 in Phoenix was shot by police who ended the attacks.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard says the crime spree started when the 31-year-old suspect held a driver at gunpoint Monday and demanded to be driven to Mexico.

The vehicle crashed into concrete dividers as the men struggled.

The driver ran away without injury once his vehicle was disabled.

Howard says the suspect then tried to steal at least three other cars.

One driver suffered injuries that didn't threaten his life.

Another motorist's injuries were critical but not life-threatening.

The suspect is expected to be booked on charges once he's released from a hospital.

Original story:

PHOENIX (AP) — A stretch of Interstate 17 in Phoenix has reopened after it was closed for nearly 12 hours as authorities investigated an officer-involved shooting.

The closure from Interstate 10 to Indian School Road was lifted early Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says no officers were hurt in the shooting but said it had no more information to provide.

The Phoenix Fire Department said two men were in serious condition with what appear to be gunshot wounds after the incident at I-17 and Thomas Road.

The department says two men were sent to nearby trauma centers in serious condition.

No further information was available.