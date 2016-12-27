First-year teacher/coach credited with challenging students to success

PRESCOTT – He doesn’t have a phone booth or a bat cave.

Five days a week, though, Todd Harris Jr. transforms from Prescott High School first-year chemistry teacher to first-year junior varsity basketball coach – on practice days he trades shirt, tie and chemical formulas for shorts, T-shirt and whistle; game days he wears a shirt and tie.

His superpower? Harris’ students and colleagues will say it’s a keen science/math brain combined with a genuine enthusiasm for the subject that is contagious; his players will say it’s his quick feet, agile hands, and superior knowledge of the game that give him credentials on the court.

“He’s awesome. He has a really high basketball IQ,” declared sophomore Dallan Bertock.

As a coach, Bertock said Harris pushes the team to excel, requiring their full attention, energy and effort at every two-hour practice and game, but he measures his critiques with hands-on examples and encouragement. His passion for the game, and personal skills, have earned him respect, he said.

“I know he loves us and wants us to be the best we can be,” Bertock said during a short break from sprinting back and forth across the gym and numerous shooting and blocking drills.

Harris readily admits coaching basketball is a true love; though he was always a good science student he found his real home on a basketball court from a very young age.

The Prescott High School teaching job he accepted after doing his student teaching at the school last spring appealed to him because it also allows him to coach. He also assists with the varsity team.

On a recent Monday, the 22-year-old arrived at school at 6:55 a.m. to teach his first early bird general chemistry class, and basketball practice was scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. After the last period just before 2:30 p.m., Harris was in his classroom office preparing notes for the next day with the door open for any students who might need extra help given it’s mid-term exam season. He expected he might go out and get dinner prior to practice as he would not get home until 8:45 p.m. Every other week, practices are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It can be a grueling schedule, but it is one Harris said he embraces as he gets to follow his passion – mentoring young people whether it is with scientific concepts or their athletic skills. In the summers, he coaches the Phoenix Suns basketball camp.

In truth, Harris said his 17 years as a basketball player and coach of youth sports is what inspired his career choice.

“Being a role model figure is what drove me to education,” Harris said. “I want to make an impact on children’s lives.”

In the classroom and on the court, Harris said he strives for a strong balance of respect, and a “give-and-take” camaraderie. But he is confident his students know who makes the decision on their final grades and his players know who blows the whistle and arranges the team line-up.

Assistant JV Coach Drew Raskin, a former PHS player, has nothing but admiration for the first-year coach.

“His basketball IQ is off the charts,” Raskin declared, echoing the assessment of several of his players. “He’s a great player, and he’s a great coach. That’s why the players respond so well to him.”

The combination of chemistry teacher/coach makes sense to Raskin; both require a lot of mental concentration and problem-solving skills and the drive to succeed.

Though Raskin has not seen Harris in action in the classroom, he knows from talking with him that Harris is committed to both, and has a great affection for all of the young people he engages with on a daily basis.

In Raskin’s assessment, Harris is all about constructive criticism blended with encouragement. His belief in teamwork and a competitive spirt drives every practice, he said.

“He loves seeing them grow and develop,” Raskin said.

Tired or not at the end of a school day, Raskin said Harris doesn’t miss a beat.

“This is what he loves,” he concluded.