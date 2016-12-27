Editorial: Cheat death, especially now

Since 2005, I have been going for annual checkups with my heart doctor. I had been before, but that year my brother’s death spurred this new commitment.

I share that because the stats are stacked against us at this time of year. Heart attack deaths are highest during holiday season, the New York Times reports.

Evidence of this is easy to find, especially noting the famous among us.

On Christmas Day, news of the death of pop music’s George Michael spread like wildfire. He died of heart failure at the age of 53.

He was actually the third celebrity this month to suffer some kind of cardiac event.

Alan Thicke, 69, best known for his role as Jason Seaver, the father on the ABC television series “Growing Pains,” died from a “ruptured aorta” three hours after suffering a heart attack.

And, Carrie Fisher, 60, the actress, screenwriter, singer-songwriter, author, producer and speaker who is known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, is in stable condition after having a heart attack last week, according to media reports.

How often should the average person get their heart checked? My brother died four weeks before his next appointment.

I mention these “facts” or “passings” in hopes that someone takes notice. The last time I told the story of my brother’s fate, a local man told me he decided to finally go to the doctor.

You never know when your number will be up, but you do not have to hasten it – and might be able to delay it. Oh, to cheat death!

Think about it, assume nothing, and call your doctor for an appointment.

- Tim Wiederaenders, city editor