Column: Obama bids Israel ‘unhappy Hanukkah’

America’s “Wreck it Ralph” is at it again. This time, President Obama decided to give Israel one last (we can only pray) kick in the behind before he leaves office.
On Dec. 23, the U.N. Security Council brought a resolution to a vote declaring that settlements Israel had built on and occupied since 1967 have “no legal validity.”
When U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power abstained rather than voting against the resolution, the Obama administration took the bizarre and unprecedented move to turn its back on Israel. The move serves to end Jewish settlement building and threatens to plow Israel back to its 1967 borders, potentially leaving them indefensible.
And the enemies of God’s chosen people cheered.
Cheer all they want, but Israel will never be indefensible because Bible scripture clearly states that God is on its side. Zechariah 2:8 says those who touch Israel “touch the apple of his eye.” And Isaiah 43: “…O Israel, fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through the fire you won’t be burned…For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior…”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly responded to the U.N. action saying the resolution was nothing more than “old world bias against Israel.” He said the resolution is out-of-whack because it stipulates the Western Wall and Jewish quarter are “occupied” territories.
Call it “occupied” or whatever they wish, but Israel is the land God promised through a covenant to Abraham with specificity in Genesis 15, confirming it to Abraham’s son, Isaac, in Genesis 26, and again to Isaac’s son, Jacob, in Genesis 28. Deuteronomy 1:8 reiterates that promise: “See, I have given you this land. Go in and take possession of the land the Lord swore he would give to your fathers – to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob – and to their descendants after them.”
Scriptures aside, one would think that with so little time left until Jan. 20, Wreck-it-Ralph Obama would concentrate on something productive like fixing his legacy problems rather than steamrolling over our longstanding and faithful ally in the Middle East. After all, coddling our enemies made Israel (and the world) less safe. Obama’s legacy includes the bloodbath that is Syria, ISIS, and an empowered Iran with nuclear capabilities, to name a few.
With “friends” like that, Israel needs no new enemies.
Now that Obama’s made peace difficult to achieve, our only hope is that Congress will counter the impact of this destructive resolution with the enactment of a statute stating this damnable resolution in no way represents US policy. Better yet, would be disassociating ourselves from the UN. But now I’m dreaming.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan responded, promising the GOP will repair damages done by the human wrecking ball to all things good and right. “Today’s vote,” Ryan said, “is a blow to peace that sets a dangerous precedent for further diplomatic efforts to isolate and demonize Israel.”
The United Nations is a despicable waste of U.S. taxpayer dollars, so maybe 2017 is the perfect time for the United States to divorce itself from the U.N. and then boot the U.N. out of the U.S. Trump should buy the U.N. building and turn it into a presidential library and museum with a special section allocated for Israeli memorabilia when he leaves office in 2025.
So, hang on Israel, there’s hope. With Jan. 20, 2017, just around the corner, please know that you have a friend in us, and an American president-elect who will stand with Israel and rebuild that which the Obama administration sought to demolish.
Contact Susan Stamper Brown, who writes about culture, politics and current events, at writestamper@gmail.com.
Comments
OldGringo 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Going back to Reagan ( 5 decades) each and every administration has asked, told, or demanded, that Israel stop building more settlements, yet they keep on turning a deaf ear to us. We support them to the tune of billions of dollars in aid, which President Obama has just signed a Bill increasing, by the way. Then we have Netanyahu flagrantly ignoring all trappings of decency, by directly addressing our Congress . Israel deserves to exist, but like an out of control child, needs to learn there are consequences for their actions. The resolution does not threaten their existence, only their never sated desire for more land at others expense.
CopJoe 3 hours ago
Netanyahu was requested to speak to Congress so that the American people could hear the truth about Obama's turncoat antics towards them. Turns out he was right and Obama showed his true agenda when he orchestrated the move of the U.N. and then abstained, knowing full well what the outcome would be. But, fear not, President Trump and the Republican Congress will fix it. Obama creates another legacy for himself.
lildutch1 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
the UN, US presidents, no one, I repeat NO ONE has the right to tell another country what to do or not do.
Yes, Israel should 'ignore' all the hype about ''occupying'' etc.
God gave that land of Israel to the Jewish people. to the descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
there is no 'palestinian' people. they are displaced arabs who needed a place to live and Israel opened up a place for them. the term 'palestine' goes back to the roman occupancy (talk about illegal occupying). Israel has fought for her homeland and God has given it to them.
other scripture that Susan left out... Genesis 12:3 ; Psalm 122:6-7 ; Jeremiah 29:4-14.
it is the ''palestinians'' who are 'occupying'. they are waging war on Israel.
NOTRepublican 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Netanyahu, The New Republican.
CopJoe 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Obama, through his attack on our allies, shows he is a good democrat.
RichNorthernAZ 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
President Obama has committed us to giving at least $38 BILLION in aid to Israel over the next 10 years. No other country in the world gets as much money annually from us as does Israel. That's some "kick in the behind before he leaves office"!! Meanwhile, Israel's bad treatment of Palestinians instigates terrorist acts all over the world. This latest UN resolution will be ignored by Israel, just as they have ignored several hundred other resolution asking them to do something. No big deal.
CopJoe 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Palestinians support terrorism through their close relationships with Hamas. If there is a peace deal to be worked out it will be between the Palestinians and Israel. The United States, or any other U.N. puppet, has no business in interfering. Our aid to Israel is a small amount to help a good friend compared to the billions being returned to Iran as a payment to terrorists.
lildutch1 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Israel's ''bad treatment of Palestinians?" excuse me not so. up until some years ago, arabs lived among the Jewish people. had businesses etc. it is the hamas etc that has caused all the problems. It is hamas and the other terror organizers who lob rockets and such over at Israel and they (Israel) are only defending them selves.
the Jewish people have lived in Israel for over 2000 years. God gave them that land. and no man can take it away - well he can but to his peril.
and don't worry. time is almost up. when there is a peace treaty signed, there will only be a few years left and it's all over.
pvtom 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Israel was created by the European powers (not Germany) after WWII and the UN approved the creation of the country of Israel in 1948. I believe there was no Gaza Strip or West Bank at that time. Wars followed by their Arab neighbors and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Kicked all of their butts! Then the UN came in to hold the "peace" and required divisions within Israel for the Palestinian Arabs as I recall. And outside interference keeps the peaceful country of Israel in constant alert. After the 7 day war with five Arab countries Israel should have not allowed the UN and American do-gooders to create divisions within their own country!
lildutch1 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
no. Israel has belonged to the Jewish people for over 2000 years. the land was given by God to them.
through the centuries, the Jewish people were taken captive several times, but God always brought them back home. In 1948 Israel fought for her land and won.
Johnblake 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Israel was created only through the fighting spirit and the perseverance of th Jews. Europe had little or nothing to do with the creation of Israel other than to bless off on what had already happened.
MaryLuigi 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
2017, the 50-year anniversary of the Seven-Day War. A good time for Israel to stop giving even lip-service to the idea of a two-state solution. It may have been a good idea when proposed, but has proven to be unachievable. The "Palestinians" have been used and abused by the Arab world to push for their one-and-only goal: no State of Israel.
Israel needs to ensure that its borders and defenses are hardened, and buckle down to life in a hostile neighborhood. If you've even lived in a rough area, you know that you have strong deadbolts on the door, keep a gun in the nightstand, and know who is knocking on your door before you open it.
For anyone who questions our support to Israel, an easy test: If you had to choose, would you move your family to Damascus, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, or Jerusalem?
lildutch1 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Great article Susan. and thank you for speaking up in support of Israel.
williamgauslow 32 minutes ago
Quote all the bible verses you want. Still doesn't help a bit. I wonder if anybody regrets 1948.
mhuff 24 minutes ago
Netanyahu chooses to lecture and condemn us and other nations (Britain, France, New Zealand, etc.) with large populations of Christians on Christmas Day. A day which should be very special to us not one in which we are condemned. Something Susan Stamper Brown seems to think is ok. Now Netanyahu is using his condemnation of us and the UN to rally support which he doesn't have throughout the Israeli population. Just a thug in my estimation.