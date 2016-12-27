Column: End heroin’s devastation in 2017

I didn’t know the young man well — I’d hired him to do some handyman work around my house — but it was awfully unpleasant to learn that he died at 24 with a needle in his arm.
It was a bad batch of heroin. The statistics will tell you he was one of the thousands of people to die from heroin addiction — a problem that is growing fast.
What the statistics can’t tell is that the young man was smart, talented and worked hard. He had a wonderful work ethic and tremendous pride in his work. He could have gone on to college or mastered any trade. His addiction took it all away.
I had no indication he’d been struggling with this addictive drug — just as countless thousands of people from every walk of life are struggling with heroin addiction.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “nearly 80 percent of heroin users reported using prescription opioids prior to heroin.” That is, they begin by using prescription medications, such as such as OxyContin, a morphine-like drug. They begin one of three ways: They acquire the drugs from family or friends or they are prescribed the drugs by a doctor.
In the 1960s, addicts tended to be street users who lived in impoverished neighborhoods. Today, addicts include soccer moms, business executives, and high school kids from suburban communities.
Once addicted, many users switch from prescription drugs to street heroin. Why? Because street heroin is only about 10 percent the cost of prescription medication, which can run up to $80 a pill.
As heroin floods into the country from places like Mexico and Afghanistan, lives are being destroyed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that nearly 13,000 Americans died in 2015 from heroin overdoses — 2,000 more than the prior year.
In 2015, according to the CDC, for the first time, more lives were lost to heroin overdoses than to gun homicides. Just eight years earlier, gun homicides outnumbered heroin deaths by more than 5 to 1.
The powerful addictiveness of the drug is driving these statistics. Like any drug, the more heroin the addict uses, the more he needs to experience the same high. If the addict stops using, he’ll go through a world of hurt: depression, nausea, jitteriness and extreme flu-like symptoms.
Most addicts can’t bear the symptoms, so they keep getting more heroin.
Those with money have the means to fund their death spiral. The odds are that they’ll keep buying more heroin until they finally overdose fatally — as happened to actor Philip Seymour Hoffman a few years ago.
Those who lack the money frequently steal from family members or break into homes and businesses to fund their next fix — a bank a half-mile from my suburban home has been robbed four times in the past 18 months by heroin-addicted young men.
The only hope for addicts is that they get professional counseling and make it through a few weeks of painful detox. Even under the best-case scenario, they will be addicts for life.
The only hope for the country is that we take aggressive steps to deal with the heroin epidemic. The Obama Justice Department issued a three-part strategy last autumn — prevention, enforcement and treatment — to crack down on drug dealers and provide more treatment to help get addicts clean.
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to take aggressive steps to address the challenge. He pledges to stem the flow of heroin that is flooding across our borders, though he hasn’t yet issued any specific plans.
Whatever the case, in 2017 we have to make a concerted effort to address this horrible epidemic. Otherwise, it will continue to devastate lives, families and communities all over the country.
Contact Tom Purcell, author of “Misadventures of a 1970’s Childhood” and “Wicked Is the Whiskey,” at Tom@TomPurcell.com.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
CopJoe 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Tom says, "Obama Justice Department issued a three-part strategy last autumn — prevention, enforcement and treatment — to crack down on drug dealers and provide more treatment to help get addicts clean". How laughable is that when Obama just released more drug dealers out on the street from their prison cells than any other president in history. Obama wants to "crack down on drug dealers" when him and his buddies took away "stop and frisk" and started an all out street war on police officers. What a joke. President Trump will build a border defense system that will be formidable and put the border patrol back on the border. He will search out, pick up and deport or jail illegal alien felons by breaking up the gangs that deal in drugs and bring their violence with them and help provide treatment for those already hooked on heroin. THAT is how you wage a war against heroin use. A President Trump will also provide needed backing and equipment to police so they can do their jobs.
shryock 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
America has been "waging war" against drug use for over 40 years. How's that working for us?
SEDONA928 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
In other words, Trump will convince Congress to spend the taxpayer money required to 'win the war on drugs'. We shall see.
pvtom 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
The war on drugs is not being won by hype on our multi Billion effort of laws and law enforcement. Over all, we are loosing the war and at a very high cost. Legalization and open treatment of users in a non military - police - courts - prison cycle could best be spent in treatment and care for the family issues caused by drug abuse. Once again, as with the prohibition of alcohol by constitutional amendment failed we must consider legalization for the most realistic outcome. Stronger family's and early education would be in place to discourage use, but, making a law to stop anything will only detour the law abiding.
papalou 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
I do not know where to begin. As a retired first responder, I know first hand that illicit drug use is so imbedded in our society and it's association with crime, that a simple wave of the hand by the top(ex) leader(Merlin-like) of the country will not bring about a reversal!
Johnblake 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Obama's legacy: oversaw the growth of heroin deaths to the extent they surpass gun homicides.
LocalObserver 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
I've researched drug addiction, especially the legal drug "alcohol", for decades, and have seen its devastation "up close and personal". Addiction is far too complex and important for politics, jingoism and the failed "war" on drugs. Laying the blame at the feet of the current president and suggesting he started "an all out war on police officers", or thinking the next one will solve heroin addiction by deportation, jailing and illegal searches is naive and simplistic. Even if that occurred, what would we do with all the alcoholics??? They're a HUGE drain on society! Should we round them up, too? Joe, if you ever were a cop, you would know better...
MaryLuigi 54 minutes ago
The emotional hook that started this column was tragic, of course. Though that young man may have had several fine qualities, but I disagree that he was "smart." Anyone who is currently 24 years old and has the awareness of an amoeba knows of the dangers of heroin, in general and because of the recent increase in "bad" heroin batches. Using heroin is playing Russian Roulette with more than one bullet in the gun. I'm not saying that I would be able to quit once addicted. I'm saying that anyone who is "smart" knows that if he never uses the first needle, then he will never later die with a needle in his arm.
MaryLuigi 52 minutes ago
Anyone who cries over the heroin epidemic, but opposes aggressive border control, is either a soft-hearted fool or a willfully blind hypocrite.