City enters $48K contract to help market Prescott

PRESCOTT – A $48,000 contract that city officials say will help Prescott better market itself – both to tourists, and to the retailers that serve them – got Prescott City Council approval this past week.

The money for the one-year contract with the Buxton Company will come from the city’s bed tax fund, which is generated through a tax on hotel and motel customers.

Prescott Economic Initiatives Director Jeff Burt told the council that the contract is intended “to enhance (the city’s) ability to drive additional sales tax revenue from tourism-related activity by increasing the number and quality of tourists that visit Prescott, and to better target retailers that are also of interest to city visitors.”

The underlying premise of the effort, Burt said, is “maximizing the economic impact of tourism visitor traffic on retail sales and city revenues.”

He added that the Buxton Company offers a unique component through its transaction data, which comes through exclusive vendor arrangements with Visa (financial services).

The city’s contract with Buxton will provide “actual visitor spending data, aggregated by zip code,” Burt said, which will help the city “to better compete in the marketplace.”

Among the strategies will be using visitor demographics to determine which “destination retailers” the city should target in its marketing efforts, Burt said.

“Hopefully, (the Buxton data) will allow us to compete with other communities that are going after some of the same retailers in visitor spending,” he said.

Margo Christensen, a local hotelier who is a member of the city’s Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC), told the council that the committee had discussed the contract at recent meetings, and, “So far, as far as I know, there really isn’t anyone with TAC who’s opposed to (the contract).”

Although noting that the $48,000 would be “a big expenditure out of bed tax,” and that the fund “can’t take too many of these big-ticket items,” Christensen said she sees the Buxton contract as beneficial.

“I’m familiar with Buxton; I’ve seen the regional reports, and the data is very, very good,” Christensen said. “I think it’s going to be very useful for us.”

Burt pointed out that the contract comes with an option for renewal for a second and third year, although City Council approval would be required.

Christensen noted, however, that the Arizona Office of Tourism has advised doing such a contract every five years. “We don’t have to do it every year,” she said, adding, “We could do it every five years, and it would still be valuable.”

City Manager Michael Lamar said one of the benefits would be acquiring more specific information about the city’s sales tax revenues.

“I’ve heard a lot of numbers bandied about about how much of the sales tax comes from tourists, but we don’t really have a hard number,” Lamar told the council. “This will give us real data.”

Having such data could help to attract businesses that might not otherwise look at locating in Prescott because of its population, Lamar added.

Councilwoman Billie Orr agreed. “So often we talk about return on investment, but we just speculate,” she said.

Still, Orr said her only concern was “to make sure that when the data comes in, we’re ready to receive it, and ready to do something with it. We need to get a plan together.”