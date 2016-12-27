City enters $48K contract to help market Prescott

PRESCOTT – A $48,000 contract that city officials say will help Prescott better market itself – both to tourists, and to the retailers that serve them – got Prescott City Council approval this past week.
The money for the one-year contract with the Buxton Company will come from the city’s bed tax fund, which is generated through a tax on hotel and motel customers.
Prescott Economic Initiatives Director Jeff Burt told the council that the contract is intended “to enhance (the city’s) ability to drive additional sales tax revenue from tourism-related activity by increasing the number and quality of tourists that visit Prescott, and to better target retailers that are also of interest to city visitors.”
The underlying premise of the effort, Burt said, is “maximizing the economic impact of tourism visitor traffic on retail sales and city revenues.”
He added that the Buxton Company offers a unique component through its transaction data, which comes through exclusive vendor arrangements with Visa (financial services).
The city’s contract with Buxton will provide “actual visitor spending data, aggregated by zip code,” Burt said, which will help the city “to better compete in the marketplace.”
Among the strategies will be using visitor demographics to determine which “destination retailers” the city should target in its marketing efforts, Burt said.
“Hopefully, (the Buxton data) will allow us to compete with other communities that are going after some of the same retailers in visitor spending,” he said.
Margo Christensen, a local hotelier who is a member of the city’s Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC), told the council that the committee had discussed the contract at recent meetings, and, “So far, as far as I know, there really isn’t anyone with TAC who’s opposed to (the contract).”
Although noting that the $48,000 would be “a big expenditure out of bed tax,” and that the fund “can’t take too many of these big-ticket items,” Christensen said she sees the Buxton contract as beneficial.
“I’m familiar with Buxton; I’ve seen the regional reports, and the data is very, very good,” Christensen said. “I think it’s going to be very useful for us.”
Burt pointed out that the contract comes with an option for renewal for a second and third year, although City Council approval would be required.
Christensen noted, however, that the Arizona Office of Tourism has advised doing such a contract every five years. “We don’t have to do it every year,” she said, adding, “We could do it every five years, and it would still be valuable.”
City Manager Michael Lamar said one of the benefits would be acquiring more specific information about the city’s sales tax revenues.
“I’ve heard a lot of numbers bandied about about how much of the sales tax comes from tourists, but we don’t really have a hard number,” Lamar told the council. “This will give us real data.”
Having such data could help to attract businesses that might not otherwise look at locating in Prescott because of its population, Lamar added.
Councilwoman Billie Orr agreed. “So often we talk about return on investment, but we just speculate,” she said.
Still, Orr said her only concern was “to make sure that when the data comes in, we’re ready to receive it, and ready to do something with it. We need to get a plan together.”
CopJoe 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Another 50 grand out the door for a study and a few statistics. Yahoo. Prescott City council and administration doing what it does best.
iloveprescott 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sensible expenditure of BBB tax. This type of expenditure is known as an "investment."
jacqueslaliberte 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Great premise. Maybe have the Chamber of Commerce more active in this initiative. Hoping that a finding along the lines that people spend at big boxes -for instance- doesn't encourage that type of development. Having unique retail concepts available nowhere but Prescott -think 'vertical mall' Capitol Market- would be a plus.
CLK 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
How about if we spend those dollars on snow removal for the residents that already live here, and already paid taxes to have safe and passable roadways, without large potholes...
HoratioRosen 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Hey Mr. Lamar, save some money on part of your contract. Why don't you just ask Rowle Simmons what's actual sales tax figure coming from tourists? When he was out promoting a sales tax increase to pay for his new jail he boasted a figure of 35%. But when a study was completed last year the number was, oooops, less than half that. Small wonder the public never learned about it.
Clack 48 minutes ago
OH GREAT!!! Lets spend the citizens money to make things a little more uncomfortable. Enough is enough, doesn't our city council know that people move to Prescott for its small town atmosphere. I don't think the citizens of Prescott would agree with this type of expenditure and the council should get more in touch with the will of the people.