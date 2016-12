Calendar of Events: Dec. 27-Jan. 5

Ongoing

Wildlights, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 31 at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. The park will be filled with thousands of lights, festive decorations and music. Light concessions, coffee and cocoa available for purchase in the gift shop. $4 members, $6 nonmembers. 928-778-4242, ext. 16.

Enchanted Christmas Tour of Lights returns to the Gateway Mall, Suite 302 - through Dec. 30. Enchanted Christmas is an indoor tour of lights. Experience the magic of Christmas in warmth as you journey through 22 different themed rooms adorned with over one-half million lights, complete with a large Department 56 Village Display and model trains by Point of Rocks Model Railroad Club. Please note hours do vary by the day: Monday through Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Fridays from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, Christmas Eve from noon to 6 p.m. Christmas Night from 5 to 9 p.m. $4 donation with a canned food or toy for Yavapai Food Bank. Children 5 and younger get in free. www.enchantedchristmasAZ.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

“Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know …,” 1 to 3 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., Suite B. A free seminar with June Sherod. 928-778-3000.

“Introduction to Computers” Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library’s PC Lab. Four-week workshop on Tuesdays in December. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. Ideal for someone who has a little computer experience but wants to know more. Registration required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Friday, Dec. 30

Free Friday Night Movie: “BFG – Big Friendly Giant,” 4 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., Suite B. Rated PG. Family/Adventure/Fantasy. 928-778-3000.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-3700.

Saturday, Dec. 31

World Peace Meditation, 5 a.m. at Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Time coordinates with noon Greenwich Mean Time. Karen, 710-1908.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day 2017, downtown Prescott. Historic Whiskey Row rings in the new year with the sixth annual boot drop. Fireworks, live music, giveaways, food vendors and the dropping of a 6-foot, lighted cowboy boot from the Palace building’s flagpole at 10 p.m. and midnight Free. 928-848-

4182; www.bootdrop.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grown-ups. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Computers, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab on the second floor. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. First session of a four-week class on Tuesdays through Jan. 24. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild class, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yavapai Hills Clubhouse. Mary Lou Masters will teach the New York Beauty foundation-pieced star. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Hamburger Lunch, noon to 2 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. Public welcome. $5 per person. 928-632-5185.

Teen Books and Bites, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For teens, grades 7-12. In this month’s pick, James Dashner’s “The Eye of Minds,” one boy’s hacking skills lead to murderous results. First eight teens to register will receive a free copy of the book. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone at 918-777-1537.

Thursday, Jan. 5

“The Four Elements” Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. On display through Feb. 11. The classical four elements are earth, water, air and fire. The main elements of art include form, shape, line, color, space and texture. Artists represent one or all of the classical four elements in all mediums, using the main elements of art to create their pieces. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

“Movement Options – Senior Exercise to Fit Your Lifestyle,” noon to 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane in Prescott. Presenter Mary Heller, of BeMoved and Gentle BeMoved, will explain and demonstrate the different movement practices from which you can choose how to stay motivated, the benefits and a brief history of each. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@seniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children in grades 2-4. This month’s book: “The Chicken Squad” by Doreen Cronin. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone at 928-777-1537.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “The Life and Times of Tom Jeffords, Friend of Cochise,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Retired Army officer Doug Hocking discusses the many adventures of Tom Jeffords, which included scouting for the Army during the Civil War, and a friendship with Cochise that eventually fostered peace negotiations with General O.O. Howard. 928-777-1500.

